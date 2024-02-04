Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Austria
  5. House in Hausruck / Moser und Hager Architekten

House in Hausruck / Moser und Hager Architekten

Save
House in Hausruck / Moser und Hager Architekten

House in Hausruck / Moser und Hager Architekten - Interior Photography, Wood, Windows, BeamHouse in Hausruck / Moser und Hager Architekten - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Wood, BeamHouse in Hausruck / Moser und Hager Architekten - Interior Photography, Windows, BeamHouse in Hausruck / Moser und Hager Architekten - Interior PhotographyHouse in Hausruck / Moser und Hager Architekten - More Images+ 17

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Austria
  • Architects: Moser und Hager Architekten
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  365
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Gregor Graf
  • Lead Architects: Anna Moser, Michael Hager
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
House in Hausruck / Moser und Hager Architekten - Forest
© Gregor Graf

History. This house from the 1950s and 1980s is exemplary among many existing objects that are getting on in years. They need modernization and must be adapted to new styles or concepts of living, to demographic change and, above all, to efficient energy-saving measures.

Save this picture!
House in Hausruck / Moser und Hager Architekten - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Gregor Graf
Save this picture!
House in Hausruck / Moser und Hager Architekten - Image 19 of 22
Plan - 2nd floor

The vacant property was to be reactivated as a retired home. A barrier-free design and a panoramic view of the Alpine foreland were key parameters of the construction task.

Save this picture!
House in Hausruck / Moser und Hager Architekten - Interior Photography, Wood, Windows, Beam
© Gregor Graf
Save this picture!
House in Hausruck / Moser und Hager Architekten - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Sink, Beam, Windows
© Gregor Graf

Concept. When reusing the existing building, the focus was on utilizing the structural resources. The presence of valuable elements was limited to the interior, which were protected and preserved, such as the tiled stove. The external appearance was reinterpreted in line with the landscape: Parallel to the contour lines of the slope, a flat, elongated structure with generous, sheltered outdoor spaces was developed.  To provide barrier-free access, the western part of the building was extended the dilapidated structure was replaced, and the lift and staircase were designed to be age-appropriate. The centerpiece of the building is the upper floor, where living now takes place on one level.

Save this picture!
House in Hausruck / Moser und Hager Architekten - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Wood, Beam
© Gregor Graf

Implementation.  The exterior and interior walls of the upper story were largely retained, while two exterior walls were rebuilt using a timber frame construction. Instead of the old pitched roof, seventy-centimetre-high cross-laminated timber beams span the entire floor. Fixed glazed skylights bring light and the surrounding greenery into the living space. On the south side, the beams cantilever out almost four meters, narrowing towards the front and, together with the closed parapet, forming a sheltered outdoor space that can be used almost all year round.

Save this picture!
House in Hausruck / Moser und Hager Architekten - Interior Photography, Beam
© Gregor Graf

A sauna house was built on the neighboring plot with mature trees. A walkway connected to the terrace, which is designed as a reversible steel structure, guides you there.

Save this picture!
House in Hausruck / Moser und Hager Architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Gregor Graf

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Moser und Hager Architekten
Office

Materials

WoodGlassStone

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesAustria

Materials and Tags

WoodGlassStoneProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesAustria
Cite: "House in Hausruck / Moser und Hager Architekten" 04 Feb 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1012765/haus-im-hausruck-moser-und-hager-architekten> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Dining Tables

Top #Tags