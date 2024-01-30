Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. Água House / Stemmer Rodrigues Arquitetura

Água House / Stemmer Rodrigues Arquitetura

Save
Água House / Stemmer Rodrigues Arquitetura

Água House / Stemmer Rodrigues Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, FacadeÁgua House / Stemmer Rodrigues Arquitetura - Interior Photography, StairsÁgua House / Stemmer Rodrigues Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows, GardenÁgua House / Stemmer Rodrigues Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, FacadeÁgua House / Stemmer Rodrigues Arquitetura - More Images+ 30

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Eldorado do Sul, Brazil
  • Architects: Stemmer Rodrigues Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  457
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Gabriel Konrath
  • Project Management: Emar Engenharia
  • Production: Stemmer Rodrigues Arquitetura
  • City: Eldorado do Sul
  • Country: Brazil
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Água House / Stemmer Rodrigues Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Gabriel Konrath

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Água located in Eldorado do Sul, RS. The desire of the residents to live close to the water gave the name to the house. The project, developed by the office of Stemmer Rodrigues Architecture, brings this atmosphere to a residence of over 450 m².

Save this picture!
Água House / Stemmer Rodrigues Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows, Garden
© Gabriel Konrath
Save this picture!
Água House / Stemmer Rodrigues Arquitetura - Exterior Photography
© Gabriel Konrath

The unique volumetry is reflected in the water mirror that starts in the garden leading to the entrance of the house. Entering the land from the side, the element joins the pool, allowing the water to surround the entire residence.

Save this picture!
Água House / Stemmer Rodrigues Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Gabriel Konrath
Save this picture!
Água House / Stemmer Rodrigues Arquitetura - Image 33 of 35
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
Água House / Stemmer Rodrigues Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows
© Gabriel Konrath
Save this picture!
Água House / Stemmer Rodrigues Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Gabriel Konrath

The volume is covered by a large panel of aluminum profiles with a wood finish, interrupted only by horizontal exposed concrete blades.

Save this picture!
Água House / Stemmer Rodrigues Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Gabriel Konrath
Save this picture!
Água House / Stemmer Rodrigues Arquitetura - Image 34 of 35
Second floor plan
Save this picture!
Água House / Stemmer Rodrigues Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Chair, Table, Countertop
© Gabriel Konrath

A walkway rises above the water mirror, leading the visitor to the entrance door mimicked in this panel. It was important for the residents that the house had privacy to the street, and on the other hand, it unveiled the view of the city of Porto Alegre at the back.

Save this picture!
Água House / Stemmer Rodrigues Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair
© Gabriel Konrath
Save this picture!
Água House / Stemmer Rodrigues Arquitetura - Image 35 of 35
Section
Save this picture!
Água House / Stemmer Rodrigues Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Bed
© Gabriel Konrath

The minimal intervention in the terrain's level curves was also a priority. To do so, the existing slope on the lot was used, leaving the pool slightly suspended over the garden.

Save this picture!
Água House / Stemmer Rodrigues Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Facade
© Gabriel Konrath

The biggest challenge was to hide the cars in a narrow plot. The solution found came from the creation of a translucent diagonal element that houses the garage.

Save this picture!
Água House / Stemmer Rodrigues Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Gabriel Konrath

For the interior design project, the integrated ground floor layout brought functionality to the space. In it and other areas of the residence, a unique color palette, created especially for this project, brings shades of gray and details in orange, which stand out from the elements of indirect lighting.

Save this picture!
Água House / Stemmer Rodrigues Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Gabriel Konrath

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Stemmer Rodrigues Arquitetura
Office

Materials

SteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil

Materials and Tags

SteelConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "Água House / Stemmer Rodrigues Arquitetura" [Casa Água / Stemmer Rodrigues Arquitetura] 30 Jan 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1012760/agua-house-stemmer-rodrigues-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Wing Chairs

Top #Tags