World
  5. CADFEM Head Office / nbundm*

CADFEM Head Office / nbundm* - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Office Buildings
Grafing, Germany
  • Design And Planning: Jan Bohnert
  • Interior Design: Anick Bohnert, Anna Smyczynska
  • Planning: Hannes Beck, Katja Chevtaykina, Marta Goergens, Ana Boos
  • Building Technology: Ingenieurbüro Többen, Ingenieurbüro Többen, IBM-TGA GmbH, IBM-TGA GmbH, Ingenieurbüro Többen, IBM-TGA GmbH
  • City: Grafing
  • Country: Germany
CADFEM Head Office / nbundm* - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Sebastian Schels

Text description provided by the architects. CADFEM needed a new head office in the Schammach business park in Grafing near Munich. It wanted its HQ to reflect its company philosophy and values, and enable modern working with a balance of work, relaxation, sports and inspiration. The office building is constructed in solid wood on a skeleton frame.

CADFEM Head Office / nbundm* - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Sebastian Schels
CADFEM Head Office / nbundm* - Interior Photography, Facade, Garden, Courtyard
© Sebastian Schels

The expressionistically shaped building looks narrow or long, pointed or flat, depending on the viewer's position; changing its appearance with the point of view.

CADFEM Head Office / nbundm* - Interior Photography, Chair
© Sebastian Schels
CADFEM Head Office / nbundm* - Image 26 of 27
Section
Section

At the same time, it divides up the surrounding outdoor spaces into varying functional areas, which are organically arranged in contrast to the polygonal shell of the building. So the building nestles, as it were, in nature, the colors of which communicate with the wooden façade.

CADFEM Head Office / nbundm* - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Countertop
© Sebastian Schels
CADFEM Head Office / nbundm* - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Windows, Beam
© Sebastian Schels
CADFEM Head Office / nbundm* - Image 23 of 27

In the interior, two naturally lit atriums with stairs, social areas, bistro and lounges form the beating heart of the building. All inbuilt furnishings, such as the tea and lounge kitchen, bar and corner benches, etc., are custom designed, as are all the other smaller fixtures, such as railings, sink cabinets, changing rooms and the mail room, all the way down to the WC pictograms, which were created using the building's shape.

CADFEM Head Office / nbundm* - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Sebastian Schels

Project gallery

Project location

Address:85567 Grafing, Germany

About this office
nbundm*
Office

Material

Wood

Cite: "CADFEM Head Office / nbundm*" 30 Jan 2024. ArchDaily.

