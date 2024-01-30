CADFEM Head Office / nbundm*

+ 22

Design And Planning: Jan Bohnert

Interior Design: Anick Bohnert, Anna Smyczynska

Planning: Hannes Beck, Katja Chevtaykina, Marta Goergens, Ana Boos

Building Technology: Ingenieurbüro Többen, Ingenieurbüro Többen, IBM-TGA GmbH, IBM-TGA GmbH, Ingenieurbüro Többen, IBM-TGA GmbH

City: Grafing

Country: Germany

Text description provided by the architects. CADFEM needed a new head office in the Schammach business park in Grafing near Munich. It wanted its HQ to reflect its company philosophy and values, and enable modern working with a balance of work, relaxation, sports and inspiration. The office building is constructed in solid wood on a skeleton frame.

The expressionistically shaped building looks narrow or long, pointed or flat, depending on the viewer's position; changing its appearance with the point of view.

At the same time, it divides up the surrounding outdoor spaces into varying functional areas, which are organically arranged in contrast to the polygonal shell of the building. So the building nestles, as it were, in nature, the colors of which communicate with the wooden façade.

In the interior, two naturally lit atriums with stairs, social areas, bistro and lounges form the beating heart of the building. All inbuilt furnishings, such as the tea and lounge kitchen, bar and corner benches, etc., are custom designed, as are all the other smaller fixtures, such as railings, sink cabinets, changing rooms and the mail room, all the way down to the WC pictograms, which were created using the building's shape.