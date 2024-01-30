Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Coffee Shop
  4. Vietnam
  5. Sipply Coffee / sgnhA

Sipply Coffee / sgnhA

Save
Sipply Coffee / sgnhA

Sipply Coffee / sgnhA - Interior Photography, Windows, HandrailSipply Coffee / sgnhA - Interior Photography, Dining room, ChairSipply Coffee / sgnhA - Interior PhotographySipply Coffee / sgnhA - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Table, ChairSipply Coffee / sgnhA - More Images+ 17

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Coffee Shop, Adaptive Reuse, Coffee Shop Interiors
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
  • Architects: sgnhA
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  160
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Do Sy
  • Lead Architects: Tran Quoc Khoi Nguyen, Nguyen Duc Tuan Anh
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Sipply Coffee / sgnhA - Interior Photography, Dining room, Chair
© Do Sy

Text description provided by the architects. The design focuses on the first two stories as the first stage. On the ground floor, the front space is simply formed by the centric main coffee bar, which emphasizes the building facade axis of symmetry. The courtyard with the existing spiral staircase creates a buffer zone between the in and out, the front and back, at which are restroom and storage. The first floor is the main seating space, with a large communal table and banquette seating along the length of the space. Attached to it is a small balcony looking down the front yard and a semi-indoor corridor connected to the roasting room at the back.  

Save this picture!
Sipply Coffee / sgnhA - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Sink
© Do Sy
Save this picture!
Sipply Coffee / sgnhA - Image 20 of 22
Plan - Ground Floor
Save this picture!
Sipply Coffee / sgnhA - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Windows
© Do Sy
Save this picture!
Sipply Coffee / sgnhA - Interior Photography
© Do Sy

The design aims to preserve the building's existing conditions, which is a modernist structure with numerous priceless characteristics while creating distinct perspectives for spectators. To create a dialog with the existing building, the architect inserts a homogenous and lightweight structure of steel frame and recycled plastic panels, forming an internal envelope, connecting spaces, and carrying all the new elements of the space, including floor, wall, ceiling, partition, handrail, lighting, and ac system... Recycle plastic is an ideal material to use seamlessly for both internal and external spaces.

Save this picture!
Sipply Coffee / sgnhA - Interior Photography, Windows, Handrail
© Do Sy
Save this picture!
Sipply Coffee / sgnhA - Image 22 of 22
Diagram
Save this picture!
Sipply Coffee / sgnhA - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Table, Chair
© Do Sy

The pattern and color palette of existing cement tile, the revolving round shape window, Art deco-inspired motifs from ironwork, and door details…are among the valued and inspired features of the existing that we use for designed elements, from color to proportion and shape, from lamps to the furniture… The glass wall with curved ceiling, setting back from the old envelope, refracts and reflects, encloses the space as if creating extra dimensions for observation of the heritage. All to extend the conversation between the past and the now.

Save this picture!
Sipply Coffee / sgnhA - Interior Photography
© Do Sy

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
sgnhA
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopRefurbishmentAdaptive reuseInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsCoffee Shop InteriorsVietnam

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopRefurbishmentAdaptive reuseInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsCoffee Shop InteriorsVietnam
Cite: "Sipply Coffee / sgnhA" 30 Jan 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1012733/sipply-coffee-sgnha> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Chaise LonguesCheck the latest Chaise LonguesCheck the latest Chaise Longues

Check the latest Chaise Longues

Check the latest Swimming PoolsCheck the latest Swimming PoolsCheck the latest Swimming Pools

Check the latest Swimming Pools

Top #Tags