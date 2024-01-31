Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
Tiberi Bar / h3o architects

  Curated by Clara Ott
Bar, Detail, Decoration & Ornament
Barcelona, Spain
  Architects: h3o architects
  Area: 82
  Year: 2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs: José Hevia
  Lead Architects: Adrià Orriols, Joan Gener, Miquel Ruiz
Tiberi Bar / h3o architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Windows
© José Hevia

Text description provided by the architects. A corner in the heart of Poble Sec hosts Tiberi Bar. With its 82 m2, it is located in one of Barcelona's most authentic neighborhoods that attracts young people with its diverse multicultural offer. The space becomes "a bar to feel at home," as described by the architects, while perfectly reflecting the essence of Tiberi Club: reinventing food-related rituals and encouraging strangers to meet each other.

Tiberi Bar / h3o architects - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Beam
© José Hevia
Tiberi Bar / h3o architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Windows, Chair
© José Hevia

As you walk through the imposing entrance door, the main feature of the space is a central green marble bar with an irregular geometry that fosters chance encounters between guests and articulates the surrounding space. The space is diverse: visitors can gather in groups around a large table or find privacy at a cozy table among curtains.

Tiberi Bar / h3o architects - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© José Hevia

The creative duo (h3o Architects + Tiberi Club) successfully blends the domestic sobriety of Northern European interior design with the deep-rooted Barcelona tradition, resulting in a contrasting palette: the rough finish of the Catalan vault, the exposed brick walls, and pleated velvet curtains, together with stainless steel, wood, and marble.

Tiberi Bar / h3o architects - Image 16 of 18
Section

The combination of carefully designed lighting, at various intensities and heights, along with the use of green velvet around the tables, simulates the backdrop for the gastronomic performance of the Club. For them, coincidences with strangers are as important as the act of eating, so through mirrors placed on the central column and other walls of the bar, a play of changing scenes, multiplied textures, and reflections between people are created, preserving the essence of the nomadic collective’s meetings.

Tiberi Bar / h3o architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Sofa, Windows
© José Hevia
Tiberi Bar / h3o architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© José Hevia

Tiberi Bar celebrates enjoyment, encounters, and gastronomy in an environment where, thanks to architecture, the old and the new, the warm and the fresh are combined, creating a different and memorable experience.

Tiberi Bar / h3o architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair
© José Hevia

Project location

Address: El Poble-sec, Distrito de Sants-Montjuïc, Barcelona, Spain

h3o architects
