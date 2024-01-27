Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. Oito House / ARCHITECTS OFFICE

Oito House / ARCHITECTS OFFICE

Save
Oito House / ARCHITECTS OFFICE

Oito House / ARCHITECTS OFFICE - Exterior Photography, Facade, WindowsOito House / ARCHITECTS OFFICE - Exterior Photography, FacadeOito House / ARCHITECTS OFFICE - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeOito House / ARCHITECTS OFFICE - Exterior PhotographyOito House / ARCHITECTS OFFICE - More Images+ 5

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Pedregulho, Brazil
  • Founding Partner: Greg Bousquet
  • Associate : João Vieira da Costa
  • Project Leader: Ana Castro
  • Design Team: Ana Castro, Gabriel Correa, Daniela Bertuol, Luiz Garcia, Bruna Moraes.
  • 3 D Images: Thiago Buccieri
  • Contractor: LAR Construtora
  • Program: Casa Incorporação | Real Estate House | Maison
  • Project Year Start: 2020
  • Site Area: 719,83 m²
  • Client : LAR Identidade
  • City: Pedregulho
  • Country: Brazil
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Oito House / ARCHITECTS OFFICE - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Ricardo Bassetti

Text description provided by the architects. Designed to be a model country house, Casa OITO emerges from the desire to create an architecture that harmonizes with the rural surroundings, designed by ARCHITECTS OFFICE in collaboration with LAR Identidade.

Save this picture!
Oito House / ARCHITECTS OFFICE - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Ricardo Bassetti

Under construction in the two main residential condominiums in the interior of São Paulo, Fazenda Boa Vista and Fazenda da Grama, this creation comprises five single-family houses with a central courtyard that organizes the program, five suites with private decks, a social terrace, integrated living/dining rooms with the kitchen and an outdoor veranda. It also includes a 77m² leisure annex with a sauna, changing rooms, and a complete gourmet space.

Save this picture!
Oito House / ARCHITECTS OFFICE - Exterior Photography, Fence, Handrail
© Ricardo Bassetti

The primary concept highlights the polished monolith, but unlike Casa Pedra, the first project signed for LAR Identidade, Casa OITO allows for the use of concrete, stone, and vegetation alongside a noble and sensual material, wood. The choice of simple and genuine materials provides opportunities to dissolve the boundaries between the external and internal spaces with subtleties perceived by the senses.

Save this picture!
Oito House / ARCHITECTS OFFICE - Image 10 of 10
Concept diagram

The house gradually embraces the surroundings through architectural and design elements, from the high ceilings that vary as one enters the residence to the strategically placed openings in the house's shell, framing the views and enhancing the sense of connection. The courtyard is another feature that allows one to feel immersed in nature within the house; the central garden organizes the residential program, integrates with the terrace above, and leads to paths permeated by natural ventilation and lighting in the internal landscapes.

Save this picture!
Oito House / ARCHITECTS OFFICE - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Ricardo Bassetti

The layout is integrated to create a seamless home experience and social and private areas are defined by windows and a slight level difference in the floor, reflecting the delicacies of the residence. Emphasizing the dialogue with time, essential in country living, the pergola on the veranda filters the sun and showcases the play of lights and shadows, highlighting the passage of hours.

Save this picture!
Oito House / ARCHITECTS OFFICE - Exterior Photography, Fence, Garden, Deck
© Ricardo Bassetti

The result is a refined house, perched above a large setback plateau, seemingly floating on the plot, with atmospheres that alternate between intimate and communal, connected to the rural landscape, designed by ARCHITECTS OFFICE for LAR Identidade.

Save this picture!
Oito House / ARCHITECTS OFFICE - Exterior Photography
© Ricardo Bassetti

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
ARCHITECTS OFFICE
Office

Materials

WoodStoneConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil

Materials and Tags

WoodStoneConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "Oito House / ARCHITECTS OFFICE" [Casa Oito / ARCHITECTS OFFICE] 27 Jan 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1012678/oito-house-architects-office> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Top #Tags