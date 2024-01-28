Pool on the River / Studio Nauta

+ 3

Text description provided by the architects. Pool on the River is an outdoor swimming pool along the River Rhine. The pool is tapered, accentuating view lines over the water meadows and the city of Arnhem.

The pool is designed as a block of water in the landscape, forming a contrasting horizontal plane to the gently sloping riverbank.

The bathhouse, constructed from rammed concrete, has a fireplace at its heart, with a sauna and exterior bath heated by a wood-burning stove.

The pool is co-owned and managed by the wider community of Klingelbeek.