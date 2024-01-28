Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
Pool on the River / Studio Nauta - Exterior Photography, Forest

Swimming Pool
Arnhem, The Netherlands
Pool on the River / Studio Nauta - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Max Hart Nibbrig

Text description provided by the architects. Pool on the River is an outdoor swimming pool along the River Rhine. The pool is tapered, accentuating view lines over the water meadows and the city of Arnhem.

Pool on the River / Studio Nauta - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Max Hart Nibbrig

The pool is designed as a block of water in the landscape, forming a contrasting horizontal plane to the gently sloping riverbank.

Pool on the River / Studio Nauta - Exterior Photography, Waterfront
© Max Hart Nibbrig

The bathhouse, constructed from rammed concrete, has a fireplace at its heart, with a sauna and exterior bath heated by a wood-burning stove.

Pool on the River / Studio Nauta - Image 7 of 8
Plan
Pool on the River / Studio Nauta - Image 8 of 8
Elevation

The pool is co-owned and managed by the wider community of Klingelbeek.

Pool on the River / Studio Nauta - Exterior Photography, Waterfront, Forest
© Max Hart Nibbrig

Project location

Address:Arnhem, The Netherlands

Cite: "Pool on the River / Studio Nauta" 28 Jan 2024. ArchDaily.

