Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Mixed Use Architecture
  4. China
  5. SQUARES in Tianshui Library and Daycare / SAKO Architects

SQUARES in Tianshui Library and Daycare / SAKO Architects

Save
SQUARES in Tianshui Library and Daycare / SAKO Architects

SQUARES in Tianshui Library and Daycare / SAKO Architects - Interior Photography, Shelving, ChairSQUARES in Tianshui Library and Daycare / SAKO Architects - Interior Photography, Closet, ShelvingSQUARES in Tianshui Library and Daycare / SAKO Architects - Interior Photography, FacadeSQUARES in Tianshui Library and Daycare / SAKO Architects - Interior Photography, Closet, ShelvingSQUARES in Tianshui Library and Daycare / SAKO Architects - More Images+ 24

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Mixed Use Architecture, Library, Day Care
Tianshui, China
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
SQUARES in Tianshui Library and Daycare / SAKO Architects - Interior Photography, Facade
© Luo Juncai

Text description provided by the architects. This is a complex facility for a library and day service for the elderly built in a small rural town. Since the site faces a residential street and the surrounding environment is miscellaneous, windows on the perimeter were kept to the minimum necessary. This was also effective in improving thermal insulation performance and ensuring the quietness required for the intended use. On the other hand, the library section on the second floor is fully open to the courtyard in the center of the building using frameless vacuum triple glazing.

Save this picture!
SQUARES in Tianshui Library and Daycare / SAKO Architects - Interior Photography, Closet, Door
© Luo Juncai
Save this picture!
SQUARES in Tianshui Library and Daycare / SAKO Architects - Image 29 of 29
Plan - 2nd Floor
Save this picture!
SQUARES in Tianshui Library and Daycare / SAKO Architects - Interior Photography, Shelving, Chair
© Yuming Song

The sky, cut into a square, changes from moment to moment. Light shifts, clouds flow, and rain falls. Various changes caused by the earth's rotation dance into the courtyard, forming a time axis in the serenity of the reading room. The changes in light are further amplified by the mirror effect created by the deep eaves and black corridor space, making the cut-out sky appear nine at times.

Save this picture!
SQUARES in Tianshui Library and Daycare / SAKO Architects - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelving
© Luo Juncai
Save this picture!
SQUARES in Tianshui Library and Daycare / SAKO Architects - Image 28 of 29
Plan - 1st Floor
Save this picture!
SQUARES in Tianshui Library and Daycare / SAKO Architects - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelving
© Luo Juncai
Save this picture!
SQUARES in Tianshui Library and Daycare / SAKO Architects - Interior Photography, Closet, Table, Shelving, Chair
© Luo Juncai

The plan and elevation elements are all composed of squares. The corridor around the square courtyard and the reading room that surrounds it are also square, and they form an orderly nested planar composition like a mandala. The bookshelves are also all square, with four or nine modules directly connected to the windows on the perimeter. From each reading room, the space appears to have an ordinary arrangement of windows, but from the outside, the facade appears to have a random arrangement of large and small windows.

Save this picture!
SQUARES in Tianshui Library and Daycare / SAKO Architects - Interior Photography, Closet, Facade, Beam
© Luo Juncai
Save this picture!
SQUARES in Tianshui Library and Daycare / SAKO Architects - Interior Photography, Closet
© Luo Juncai
Save this picture!
SQUARES in Tianshui Library and Daycare / SAKO Architects - Image 27 of 29
Plan - Site

The building is also ambitious in its efforts to achieve "Zero Carbon.” The high level of thermal insulation, solar and wind power generation, and use of geothermal heat made it the first library in China to be certified as "Zero Carbon at the design stage," and a one-year demonstration period has already begun. The roof tiles from the demolished building are being reused in the front yard to carry on the memory of the land.

Save this picture!
SQUARES in Tianshui Library and Daycare / SAKO Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Cityscape
© Luo Juncai

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Tianshui, Gansu, China

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
SAKO Architects
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureCultural ArchitectureLibraryEducational ArchitectureDay CareChina

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureCultural ArchitectureLibraryEducational ArchitectureDay CareChina
Cite: "SQUARES in Tianshui Library and Daycare / SAKO Architects" 29 Jan 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1012674/squares-in-tianshui-library-and-daycare-sako-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags