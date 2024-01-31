House Branches and Rocks / Ruptura Morlaca Arquitectura

+ 20

Text description provided by the architects. The essence of our proposal revolves around the integration of a residence into the serene natural setting of the Nulti mountain, a rural parish in the Cuenca canton, Ecuador. Our primary intention was to respect and preserve the natural dialogue between the existing trees and the mountain, distinctive elements of this idyllic landscape.

Inspired by the architecture of "La Casa de las Palomas," a colonial construction rooted in the historic center of Cuenca, known for its three internal courtyards that blend nature and showcase murals with outdoor landscapes, we interpret these visuals as an expression of freedom from confinement. Conceptually, we chose to creatively divide and merge this house with the surrounding mountain, aiming to cultivate an authentic introspective connection between the inhabitant and nature.

We designed a reinforced concrete platform extending towards the existing trees, accompanied by gray rocks that delicately float, approaching the mountain to form three courtyards. These courtyards transform into settings where life and elements intertwine as protagonists. The walls, in addition to expanding boundaries, serve practical functions by preventing direct sunlight, maintaining heat retention, and providing privacy within.

Private areas find their place in a two-level gray structure, perforated by large windows allowing natural light to flood the space, establishing a harmonious connection with the different courtyards and trees.

In the integration of a structured steel shade, an 18-meter truss beam, coated with black iron sheets, supports both the upper floor slab and the roof structure covered with brick tiles, elements contributing to weaving an additional layer of superimposed nature.

By freeing and integrating the space between accumulated pieces, we achieve the creation of a spatial and timeless dissolution where the interior and exterior intertwine seamlessly, gradually fading between branches and rocks.