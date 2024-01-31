Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Ecuador
  5. House Branches and Rocks / Ruptura Morlaca Arquitectura

House Branches and Rocks / Ruptura Morlaca Arquitectura

Save
House Branches and Rocks / Ruptura Morlaca Arquitectura

House Branches and Rocks / Ruptura Morlaca Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, FacadeHouse Branches and Rocks / Ruptura Morlaca Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Facade, WindowsHouse Branches and Rocks / Ruptura Morlaca Arquitectura - Interior Photography, KitchenHouse Branches and Rocks / Ruptura Morlaca Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Living RoomHouse Branches and Rocks / Ruptura Morlaca Arquitectura - More Images+ 20

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
Cuenca, Ecuador
  • Architects: Ruptura Morlaca Arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  155
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Oscar Moscoso, Ruptura Morlaca
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  3D MAX, Adobe, Archicad, Cemento Atenas, Graiman, Imporquivi
  • Lead Architect: Paul Chango, Carolina Bravo
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
House Branches and Rocks / Ruptura Morlaca Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Oscar Moscoso

Text description provided by the architects. The essence of our proposal revolves around the integration of a residence into the serene natural setting of the Nulti mountain, a rural parish in the Cuenca canton, Ecuador. Our primary intention was to respect and preserve the natural dialogue between the existing trees and the mountain, distinctive elements of this idyllic landscape.

Save this picture!
House Branches and Rocks / Ruptura Morlaca Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Oscar Moscoso

Inspired by the architecture of "La Casa de las Palomas," a colonial construction rooted in the historic center of Cuenca, known for its three internal courtyards that blend nature and showcase murals with outdoor landscapes, we interpret these visuals as an expression of freedom from confinement. Conceptually, we chose to creatively divide and merge this house with the surrounding mountain, aiming to cultivate an authentic introspective connection between the inhabitant and nature.

Save this picture!
House Branches and Rocks / Ruptura Morlaca Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Chair
© Ruptura Morlaca

We designed a reinforced concrete platform extending towards the existing trees, accompanied by gray rocks that delicately float, approaching the mountain to form three courtyards. These courtyards transform into settings where life and elements intertwine as protagonists. The walls, in addition to expanding boundaries, serve practical functions by preventing direct sunlight, maintaining heat retention, and providing privacy within.

Save this picture!
House Branches and Rocks / Ruptura Morlaca Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Handrail
© Ruptura Morlaca
Save this picture!
House Branches and Rocks / Ruptura Morlaca Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Chair
© Ruptura Morlaca

Private areas find their place in a two-level gray structure, perforated by large windows allowing natural light to flood the space, establishing a harmonious connection with the different courtyards and trees.

Save this picture!
House Branches and Rocks / Ruptura Morlaca Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© Oscar Moscoso
Save this picture!
House Branches and Rocks / Ruptura Morlaca Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Stairs, Lighting, Beam, Chair, Handrail
© Oscar Moscoso

In the integration of a structured steel shade, an 18-meter truss beam, coated with black iron sheets, supports both the upper floor slab and the roof structure covered with brick tiles, elements contributing to weaving an additional layer of superimposed nature.

Save this picture!
House Branches and Rocks / Ruptura Morlaca Arquitectura - Image 19 of 25
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
House Branches and Rocks / Ruptura Morlaca Arquitectura - Image 24 of 25
Sketch
Save this picture!
House Branches and Rocks / Ruptura Morlaca Arquitectura - Image 22 of 25
Section

By freeing and integrating the space between accumulated pieces, we achieve the creation of a spatial and timeless dissolution where the interior and exterior intertwine seamlessly, gradually fading between branches and rocks.

Save this picture!
House Branches and Rocks / Ruptura Morlaca Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Oscar Moscoso

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Ruptura Morlaca Arquitectura
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesEcuador
Cite: "House Branches and Rocks / Ruptura Morlaca Arquitectura" [Casa ramas y rocas / Ruptura Morlaca Arquitectura] 31 Jan 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1012656/house-branches-and-rocks-ruptura-morlaca-arquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Top #Tags