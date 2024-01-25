Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
Cowork and studiotalca Café / studiotalca Arquitectura | Ingeniería

Cowork and studiotalca Café / studiotalca Arquitectura | Ingeniería

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Coffee Shop, Renovation, Cowork Interiors
Talca, Chile
  • Architects: studiotalca Arquitectura | Ingeniería
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  543
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Cintac, GRUPO SUARIAS, Hormipret, MUEBLE ALUM
  • Lead Architect: Igor Rodríguez
  • Structural Calculation: RAÚL ALCAINO, LUÍS ZAMORA, EDVIN CAPO
  • City: Talca
  • Country: Chile
Cowork and studiotalca Café / studiotalca Arquitectura | Ingeniería - Exterior Photography, Facade
Cortesía de studiotalca, Arquitectura | Ingeniería

Text description provided by the architects. The studiotalca building embodies the revitalization of Chile's architectural heritage, particularly in Talca's historic center. This project has transformed a 19th-century warehouse, once used for furniture manufacturing and left semi-abandoned after the 2010 earthquake, into a modern facility housing coworking spaces and a cafeteria.

Cowork and studiotalca Café / studiotalca Arquitectura | Ingeniería - Exterior Photography, Facade, Cityscape, Windows
Cortesía de studiotalca, Arquitectura | Ingeniería
Cowork and studiotalca Café / studiotalca Arquitectura | Ingeniería - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Wood, Chair, Beam, Windows
Cortesía de studiotalca, Arquitectura | Ingeniería
Cowork and studiotalca Café / studiotalca Arquitectura | Ingeniería - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Beam
Cortesía de studiotalca, Arquitectura | Ingeniería

Preserving the historical integrity of adobe walls and wooden trusses, while integrating modern reinforcements of concrete and steel, the building stands as a testament to sustainable architectural practices. The structure's monochromatic and distinctive design features a vertical garden that mitigates the western heat exposure, reflecting a commitment to environmental consciousness and design excellence.

Cowork and studiotalca Café / studiotalca Arquitectura | Ingeniería - Interior Photography, Stairs, Beam, Brick
Cortesía de studiotalca, Arquitectura | Ingeniería
Cowork and studiotalca Café / studiotalca Arquitectura | Ingeniería - Image 28 of 29
Section
Cowork and studiotalca Café / studiotalca Arquitectura | Ingeniería - Interior Photography, Beam, Handrail
Cortesía de studiotalca, Arquitectura | Ingeniería

Internally, the building features a diverse range of spaces: parking and service bathrooms on the first level, a semi-open terrace with a cafeteria and flexible coworking spaces on the second, and fixed coworking spaces along with the "studiotalca, Architecture | Engineering" office on the third. It is more than a building; it's a cultural hub aimed at fostering a community of entrepreneurs and creatives, facilitating interactions across disciplines such as architecture, design, art, and technology through its versatile design and public events.

Cowork and studiotalca Café / studiotalca Arquitectura | Ingeniería - Interior Photography, Stairs, Beam, Facade, Handrail
Cortesía de studiotalca, Arquitectura | Ingeniería

studiotalca is not just a rehabilitation project; it's a catalyst for cultural and creative activity in Talca and the broader Maule Region, aiming to be a central point for innovation and collaboration. Its architectural approach and commitment to preserving heritage while encouraging contemporary use make it a significant addition to the local urban fabric.

Cowork and studiotalca Café / studiotalca Arquitectura | Ingeniería - Exterior Photography, Windows
Cortesía de studiotalca, Arquitectura | Ingeniería

Project location

Address:Talca, Maule, Chile

studiotalca Arquitectura | Ingeniería
