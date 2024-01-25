Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
Home Gallery / Ma Studio Iran - Exterior Photography, Door, Windows, FacadeHome Gallery / Ma Studio Iran - Stairs, WindowsHome Gallery / Ma Studio Iran - Interior PhotographyHome Gallery / Ma Studio Iran - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows, HandrailHome Gallery / Ma Studio Iran - More Images+ 19

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Mixed Use Architecture, Gallery, Houses
Tehran, Iran
  • Architects: Ma Studio Iran
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  140
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Mahshid Karizi
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Alborz, Arend, Bosch, Brutal Beton, KWC, Tabriz Tile
  • Project Architect: Farnaz Bayat
  • Client: Majid Roshani Yekta
  • Contractor: Mohammad Hoseini Sajedi
  • Lighting Designer: Farnaz Bayat
  • Electrical Engineer: Reza Emami
  • Mechanical Engineer: Kamran Bakhshi
  • Graphics Team: Mohammadreza Mahmoudi
  • Graphic Designers: Motion Diagram
  • City: Tehran
  • Country: Iran
Save this picture!
Home Gallery / Ma Studio Iran - Exterior Photography, Door, Windows, Facade
© Mahshid Karizi

Text description provided by the architects. In the pursuit of a precise project definition, it is articulated as follows: the envisaged structure encompasses a two-story house featuring two distinct entrances, each leading to separate chambers. The residential floor is accessible via six stairs, while an additional set of six stairs grants entry from the yard to the basement floor, designed for storage purposes.

Save this picture!
Home Gallery / Ma Studio Iran - Interior Photography
© Mahshid Karizi
Save this picture!
Home Gallery / Ma Studio Iran - Image 20 of 24
Diagram 03
Save this picture!
Home Gallery / Ma Studio Iran - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Mahshid Karizi

The client's primary objective was to preserve the existing building, utilizing the upper floor as living quarters and dedicating the basement to the safekeeping of statues and imported goods. However, reimagined the client's initial vision, amalgamating the house and storeroom into a cohesive entity. The resultant contemporary concept materialized as a gallery space, christened "Home Gallery. This transformative approach bestowed the house with an entirely new identity, shifting it from a dichotomous nature to an indivisible unity.

Save this picture!
Home Gallery / Ma Studio Iran - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Facade
© Mahshid Karizi
Save this picture!
Home Gallery / Ma Studio Iran - Image 19 of 24
Diagram 02
Save this picture!
Home Gallery / Ma Studio Iran - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows, Beam, Handrail
© Mahshid Karizi

The initial challenge emerged in transforming the storeroom into a habitable space, a task that necessitated the identification and creation of a suitable living environment in what was once an ill-defined, dimly lit, and impersonal area. The resolution to this quandary lay in drawing inspiration from the unique atmosphere prevalent in Iranian houses. Notably, Iranian houses are distinguished by the incorporation of essential elements, such as water ponds, trees, and an amiable airflow. These components bestow diverse spatial qualities and have a profound impact on the well-being of the occupants.

Save this picture!
Home Gallery / Ma Studio Iran - Interior Photography
© Mahshid Karizi
Save this picture!
Home Gallery / Ma Studio Iran - Image 22 of 24
Diagram 05
Save this picture!
Home Gallery / Ma Studio Iran - Interior Photography
© Mahshid Karizi

The presence of water, an integral element in Iranian houses, fosters a soothing ambiance and reflects imagery, imbuing the space with a sense of serenity. The inclusion of trees contributes to the infusion of freshness, oxygenation, and favorable air, while ample lighting serves as a complementary aspect to further enhance the overall appeal. An innovative application of space emerges in the form of a green terrace, formerly unused but now serving as a continuous botanical feature extending from the basement to the upper floor. This veritable garden pit enlivens both levels of the house harmoniously.

Save this picture!
Home Gallery / Ma Studio Iran - Stairs, Windows
© Mahshid Karizi
Save this picture!
Home Gallery / Ma Studio Iran - Image 24 of 24
Diagram 07

Notably, strategically designed voids within this space not only facilitate the influx of natural light but also enable visual connectivity along the z-axis, fostering a more cohesive spatial experience. Furthermore, the introduction of a two-way air circulation system within the house, along with the presence of a central pool, has sparked new interactions within the living environment, creating a novel and dynamic dialogue between the elements of the house. In essence, the amalgamation of traditional Iranian design principles with contemporary architectural ingenuity has breathed new life into the house, transforming it into an integrated and harmonious living space

Save this picture!
Home Gallery / Ma Studio Iran - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Mahshid Karizi

Project gallery

Cite: "Home Gallery / Ma Studio Iran" 25 Jan 2024. ArchDaily.

