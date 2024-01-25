Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
  Cemetery
  France
  Cemetery Expansion in Saint-Antonin-sur-Bayon / Atelier Régis Roudil Architectes

Cemetery Expansion in Saint-Antonin-sur-Bayon / Atelier Régis Roudil Architectes

Cemetery Expansion in Saint-Antonin-sur-Bayon / Atelier Régis Roudil Architectes

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Cemetery
Saint-Antonin-sur-Bayon, France
© Florence Vesval
© Florence Vesval

Text description provided by the architects. Located on the southern slope of the Sainte Victoire, the iconic landscape mountain surrounding Aix-en-Provence, the existing cemetery of the village of Saint-Antonin-sur-Bayon has already been expanded twice. This new expansion is inserted into the mountain's northern side, like a staple intended to contain the existing cemetery.

© Florence Vesval
© Florence Vesval
© Florence Vesval
© Florence Vesval

The site, benefitting from its picturesque context, is an integral part of this land nourished by the resonant emotions of the national imaginary. Thus, any intervention must dutifully reflect the sensitivity of its setting to ensure its lasting and humble insertion.

The colors of limestone, a local material closely linked to the region’s identity, recall the colors of the boulders on the Sainte-Victoire. Existing vegetation was kept and further filled in. New trees planted will grow to provide shade for the expansion. The added plants increase the presence of existing species on the site: thyme, rosemary, rock rose, gorse, etc.

© Florence Vesval
© Florence Vesval

The composition of this project offers the necessary introversion required for contemplation on a site open to the broader landscape. Unity has been achieved by reordering the various expansions of this accumulation over time.

© Florence Vesval
© Florence Vesval

Atelier Régis Roudil Architectes
