Transforming Waste into Pixels of Glassfiber-Reinforced Concrete

Save this picture! pixel application. Image Courtesy of Rieder Group / Florian Voggeneder

Nowadays, the concepts of reducing waste and upcycling have experienced a remarkable expansion in various fields of architecture, driven by the need to change the paradigm of consumption habits in both society and industry. This wave not only responds to sustainable approaches but has also demonstrated significant benefits in economic terms. Today, the transformation of various resources, from excavated earth to agro-waste and plastics, is being carried out to create new materials, thus consolidating the efficiency and feasibility of more environmentally friendly practices.

Within this context, technology and data have contributed significantly to a better understanding of materials and to exploring new processing methods. In this regard, artificial intelligence has become a valuable ally. In addition, innovations in software have made it possible to maximize the potential of what was previously considered waste. Correspondingly, Rieder has introduced a product innovation named pixel, aimed at minimizing waste in the production of facade elements constructed from glass fiber-reinforced concrete.

To gain a deeper understanding of pixel, we spoke with Rieder to delve into the development process of this new product, an initiative aligned with their goal to advance towards zero-waste by transforming discarded material into design. The outcome is a small-format concrete shingle achieved through an inverse design process based on data and computer vision of "creating from what was already there".

It's not just about minimizing waste cycles but addressing the urgent need to convert waste into resources.

To achieve this, a waste analysis was conducted for over a year to determine what percentage of the material was suitable for reuse. More than 106,000 pieces were examined, decoding areas, boundaries, shapes, colors, and textures, then sorted by size and shape. The potential shapes were used to develop the pixel product, a set of small-format elements measuring 147 x 240 millimeters, whose material, glassfiber-reinforced concrete, possesses qualities such as non-combustibility, robustness, and sustainability, all in a thickness of 13 mm.

The minimal influence of the material on the overall cost and environmental impact of the projects is emphasized, as, "nothing new is produced, resources are conserved, and the carbon footprint is minimized." Additionally, thanks to an innovative cataloging method, the elements are prepared for new applications and undergo an upcycling process. The pixels are installed similarly to a facade of wooden shingles. Each shingle is individually inserted into a fastening rail and fastened with screws or rivets. In turn, the overlapping shingles hide the screw.

Concerning the aesthetic and recycling aspects, it emphasizes that "due to their small size, the elements open up completely new design options for innovative building envelopes." This means that materials made of mineral raw materials not only offer recycling options but also upcycling options in the form of small shingles.

We aimed to reduce waste in the production of our facade elements, in line with our zero-waste philosophy.

Overall, pixel introduces a new design language fundamentally shaped by the primary resource but allows for highly aesthetic designs. Similar to a patchwork pattern, small elements are rearranged to create various combinations based on color surfaces, textures, and gradients. In this way, by combining different colors and surfaces, the pixels give the facade a striking but homogeneous appearance, highlighting that, regardless of their small size, the surface appears uniform to the eye despite the variety of colors.

The material's properties have already led to its use in a hut at Rieder's headquarters in Maishofen, Austria, a sauna, and a residential building in Switzerland. In the future, the applications of this material could be enhanced thanks to its characteristics and simple yet powerful aesthetics, while at the same time, waste is upcycled and brought to its full potential through contemporary technology and innovations.

For more information about pixel and Rieder, visit their website or refer to the product catalog.