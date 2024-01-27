Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
  Shanghai IAG Art Museum / BE Design

Shanghai IAG Art Museum / BE Design

Shanghai IAG Art Museum / BE Design - Interior PhotographyShanghai IAG Art Museum / BE Design - Interior Photography, Facade, WindowsShanghai IAG Art Museum / BE Design - Interior Photography, WindowsShanghai IAG Art Museum / BE Design - Interior Photography, Windows, BeamShanghai IAG Art Museum / BE Design - More Images+ 24

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Jia Ding Qu, China
  • Architects: BE Design
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  8017
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Songkai Liu
  • Lead Architects: Tingwei Xu, Chenge Wang
Shanghai IAG Art Museum / BE Design - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Songkai Liu

Text description provided by the architects. In CPARK, which is located in the Haixu Park in the core city of Changning District, we have designed a "exquisite white paper" for IAG. The texture of the paper is designed to provide a low -key, exquisite, open basic platform for the display in the future space, activities and events. The overall tone of the space is based on simple white, and the dynamic line pursues simple and clear. However, in the subtleties, such as paving, armrests, smallpox and other areas, it can interpret the detailed granular expression that fits the artistic temperament of the IAG pioneer.

Shanghai IAG Art Museum / BE Design - Interior Photography, Stairs, Column
© Songkai Liu
Shanghai IAG Art Museum / BE Design - Interior Photography
© Songkai Liu

The design concept of IAG Art Museum comes from disorder to control, geometry to infinity. We introduce CIRCLE, the circular element with infinite reincarnation throughout the entire project.

Shanghai IAG Art Museum / BE Design - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, Beam
© Songkai Liu
Shanghai IAG Art Museum / BE Design - Interior Photography, Windows
© Songkai Liu

On the one hand, the circular elements use a pure geometric order to frame the chaotic space of the original building. At the same time, the infinite reincarnation represented by the circle symbolizes the reincarnation of IAG’s mission of using this as a new position to continue to speak out for Chinese contemporary art.

Shanghai IAG Art Museum / BE Design - Interior Photography
© Songkai Liu
Shanghai IAG Art Museum / BE Design - Interior Photography
© Songkai Liu

The IAG art cinema line is an innovative comprehensive art platform based on art and global artists, galleries, curators, collectors, and brands as soil development.

Shanghai IAG Art Museum / BE Design - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Songkai Liu
Shanghai IAG Art Museum / BE Design - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail, Windows, Beam
© Songkai Liu

Since its opening, iag has successfully held the CLOT 20th anniversary retrospective exhibition with Edison Chen as the curator and the personal collection exhibition of Mr. Zhou Dawei. In the future, iag Art Cinema will become a powerful voice in Shanghai’s contemporary art camp.

Shanghai IAG Art Museum / BE Design - Interior Photography
© Songkai Liu
Shanghai IAG Art Museum / BE Design - Interior Photography
© Songkai Liu

After the opening of the IAG Art Museum as the main module of Changning CPARK, a leading trend project, in the future, diverse content such as themed business, fashion buyers, and urban markets will continue to be injected into the heart of Shanghai.

Shanghai IAG Art Museum / BE Design - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Songkai Liu

Project location

Address:C·PARK Haisu, Changning District, Shanghai City, China

BE Design
GlassSteelConcrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitMuseumChina

27 Jan 2024

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Songkai Liu

上海iag美术馆 / 彼山设计

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

