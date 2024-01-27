Shanghai IAG Art Museum / BE Design

+ 24

Museum • Jia Ding Qu, China Architects: BE Design

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 8017 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Songkai Liu

Lead Architects: Tingwei Xu, Chenge Wang

Design Team: Ping Wang, Jie Min, Yanpei Sun, Jian Zhu

Clients: Shanghai Kehong Commercial Management Co., Ltd.

City: Jia Ding Qu

Country: China

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. In CPARK, which is located in the Haixu Park in the core city of Changning District, we have designed a "exquisite white paper" for IAG. The texture of the paper is designed to provide a low -key, exquisite, open basic platform for the display in the future space, activities and events. The overall tone of the space is based on simple white, and the dynamic line pursues simple and clear. However, in the subtleties, such as paving, armrests, smallpox and other areas, it can interpret the detailed granular expression that fits the artistic temperament of the IAG pioneer.

The design concept of IAG Art Museum comes from disorder to control, geometry to infinity. We introduce CIRCLE, the circular element with infinite reincarnation throughout the entire project.

On the one hand, the circular elements use a pure geometric order to frame the chaotic space of the original building. At the same time, the infinite reincarnation represented by the circle symbolizes the reincarnation of IAG’s mission of using this as a new position to continue to speak out for Chinese contemporary art.

The IAG art cinema line is an innovative comprehensive art platform based on art and global artists, galleries, curators, collectors, and brands as soil development.

Since its opening, iag has successfully held the CLOT 20th anniversary retrospective exhibition with Edison Chen as the curator and the personal collection exhibition of Mr. Zhou Dawei. In the future, iag Art Cinema will become a powerful voice in Shanghai’s contemporary art camp.

After the opening of the IAG Art Museum as the main module of Changning CPARK, a leading trend project, in the future, diverse content such as themed business, fashion buyers, and urban markets will continue to be injected into the heart of Shanghai.