Hawladar Bari House / Maruf Raihan Works - Exterior Photography, WaterfrontHawladar Bari House / Maruf Raihan Works - Interior PhotographyHawladar Bari House / Maruf Raihan Works - Interior Photography, Dining room, Chair, BeamHawladar Bari House / Maruf Raihan Works - Exterior Photography, Stairs, Facade, ColumnHawladar Bari House / Maruf Raihan Works - More Images+ 20

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Shibchar, Bangladesh
  • Architects: Maruf Raihan Works
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  4495 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Maruf Raihan
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  AutoDesk, DBL Cermaics, Isho, Local Vendors, Rak ceramics, Trimble Navigation
  • Lead Architects: Maruf Raihan
  • Structural Engineer: Muhammad Rasel Al-Amin
  • 3 D Visualizer: Sumaiya Ara Simi
  • Callligrapher For Interior: Maruf Raihan
  • Project Write Up: Atkia Sadia Rahman
  • Structural Consultant, Mep And Construction Team: Al-Amin Consultant
  • City: Shibchar
  • Country: Bangladesh
Hawladar Bari House / Maruf Raihan Works - Exterior Photography, Waterfront
© Maruf Raihan

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the heart of Shibchar of Madaripur district of Bangladesh, this residence embodies the true essence of a traditional Bengali homestead. Set up amidst the lush greenery of a rural setting, the home is designed as a safe haven for the client's family and relatives, offering a welcoming retreat for reunions and vacations. The client envisioned the family residence to be centrally located on their plot, overlooking a sizable pond. Other basic requirements included five bedrooms, public and family living, and other service amenities. The architect approached the project holistically, considering the family's lifestyle and integrating religious rituals into the design.

Hawladar Bari House / Maruf Raihan Works - Interior Photography
© Maruf Raihan
Hawladar Bari House / Maruf Raihan Works - Image 21 of 25
Plan - Ground floor
Hawladar Bari House / Maruf Raihan Works - Interior Photography, Dining room, Chair, Beam
© Maruf Raihan

Given the close-knit nature of the neighborhood, where relatives reside in proximity, the house was conceived as a central gathering point for family interactions. Upon approaching the residence, an entry foyer leads to a semi-open veranda, generously sized to accommodate a large prayer space to pray together. This area is designed as a traditional “Kacharighar” meaning the public living room. The layout of the building also considers the plot's northward tilt, aligning the prayer space to face west toward the qiblah. T

Hawladar Bari House / Maruf Raihan Works - Exterior Photography, Stairs, Facade, Column
© Maruf Raihan

he private living area is the immediate space after the public living. It is accessed through an indirect entry. Opposite to it are two bedrooms for guests to stay in. Adjacent to the living area is the dining space and a spacious kitchen opening up to the pond side. A servant's room is placed beside it. A picturesque stairway leads to the first floor, housing three main bedrooms and a multipurpose room that can accommodate up to four individuals comfortably when needed—a space designed for frequent family celebrations. 

Hawladar Bari House / Maruf Raihan Works - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows, Chair, Handrail, Beam
© Maruf Raihan
Hawladar Bari House / Maruf Raihan Works - Image 22 of 25
Section - AA

One pivotal design focus was to celebrate the pond in every way possible. All common areas are either physically or visually connected to their serene surroundings. The pond's shore features a landscaped "ghat" design with stepped seating, creating an informal gathering space. Privacy consideration was layered into the design concept. Most of the windows of the bedrooms open to a semi-private veranda, where attention is given to the design detail of a fixed seating space to enhance the quality of the space. The terrace on the first floor also works as a private terrace due to its meticulous positioning. 

Hawladar Bari House / Maruf Raihan Works - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Maruf Raihan
Hawladar Bari House / Maruf Raihan Works - Interior Photography, Table
© Maruf Raihan
Hawladar Bari House / Maruf Raihan Works - Image 25 of 25
Elevation - South

The building's elevation pattern emerges from a structural solution aimed at minimizing the use of windows while maximizing openness, light, and air circulation. Parallel 10" X 10" strip walls were introduced, resulting in the current building appearance. In conclusion, The design is an attempt to exercise fusing traditional simplicity with modernistic abstraction. Along with considering functionality and familial connections, it creates space that not only meets the practical needs of its residents but also fosters a sense of community and cultural celebration within the rich community context.

Hawladar Bari House / Maruf Raihan Works - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Maruf Raihan

Project gallery

Maruf Raihan Works
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBangladesh
