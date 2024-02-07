Design Freedom: Integrating Aesthetics and Energy Efficiency in Solar Facades

Autonomy and freedom during the design process are invaluable resources for architects, especially when defining a volume and choosing materials, systems, and solutions for a building. The flexibility of these elements must not only promote their harmonious integration within a structure but, above all, allow architects to incorporate them without the need to change their initial concepts. This design freedom becomes even more crucial in the context of facades, specifically in building-integrated photovoltaic (BIPV) facades. This is due to the unique challenge of incorporating the energy capture function into the design of the building envelope, simultaneously demanding adaptation to the designer's aesthetic preferences and effective performance, as well as the entire infrastructure for capturing and transporting energy.

A good example of its use is on the facade of the Red River College Polytechnic’s Manitou a bi Bii dazigae in Winnipeg, Canada. The project, developed by Diamond Schmitt Architects in a joint venture with Number TEN Architectural Group, is an expansion of the college campus and a building that offers flexible, high-tech, and interactive spaces, providing an atmosphere that encourages creativity and collaboration. A prominent design feature is its facade with curved elements, following the internal shape of the auditorium and creating a more pleasant route for pedestrians outside. It is covered with golden-colored panels, with a layout that creates dynamism vertically and horizontally. To achieve this result, the architects needed to find a facade solution that complemented the curves and organic forms. Additionally, they had to incorporate solar panels with a distinctive appearance, deviating from the conventional dark, rectangular style, and ensuring they seamlessly integrated into the overall design.

SolarLab, a Danish company specializing in highly adaptable solar panels, worked closely with the architect to design the facade and custom-built the solar panels to fit the aesthetic vision. In this case, the shingle design allowed the architects to take advantage of individually angled and overlapping panels to absorb variations and enhance the architectural experience of depth and texture. The manufacturer works with various facade options, such as Curtain Wall, Louvre, and Rain Screen, both for new construction and renovation projects, and a diverse palette of colors that evoke metallic elements or ceramics.

In addition to choosing a product that provides flexibility, it is equally crucial to rely on the manufacturer's knowledge to ensure that the process runs smoothly and efficiently. SolarLab has a team of architects and engineers who support professionals in all phases of implementation, making sure that the work is coordinated and fits to specific demands. During the scope definition phase, collaboration with the project's stakeholders is essential to understand the architectural vision and constraints of the project, allowing a proper estimate of the complexity, cost, and energy potential of the facade. This information allows architects to make informed decisions regarding custom solar facades.

In the design phase, SolarLab prepares detailed architectural designs for the facades, covering panels, their electrical design, and the visual exploration of finishing, color, and assembly geometry. This phase also includes building prototypes and testing samples. The engineering phase results in detailed documentation for production and installation, including shop drawings and full-scale prototypes. During the implementation stage, production involves specialized suppliers who use advanced technologies. The facades are assembled in a Danish factory, inspected by a third party, and sent to the final destination for installation by local professionals. The idea is to go beyond being just a supplier of construction materials, seeking to establish a partnership with designers to bring their visions to life and optimize the architectural potential of each building.

Sydney Browne, a Diamond Schmitt architect who worked on the project, underscores the unique advantages offered by SolarLab panels compared to other Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV) products and traditional non-solar facade solutions. She emphasizes their customizable size and color options, which afford greater flexibility in crafting facade compositions, as well as the competitive pricing of Red River College's facade cladding in comparison to conventional alternatives. Anticipating a growing trend towards such innovative solutions, she remarks, "While building envelope technology typically evolves at a slow pace, this marks a significant leap forward. We're eager to witness the momentum this sparks for future advancements in the field."

BIPV facades not only offer the potential to harness clean energy but also embody a harmonious synergy between architectural aesthetics and sustainability. They go beyond mere functionality, becoming a catalyst for innovative design, shaping buildings that defy conventional norms and stand as exemplars of a progressive, environmentally conscious future.

SolarLab also provides CAD and BIM tools for Rhino, Revit, SketchUp, and ArchiCad, empowering architects to design projects in the best way possible.