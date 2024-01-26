Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
Lima House / Pietro Terlizzi Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows, Beam, Courtyard, PatioLima House / Pietro Terlizzi Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Windows, Table, Beam, Countertop, DeckLima House / Pietro Terlizzi Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows, Table, Beam, Handrail, DeckLima House / Pietro Terlizzi Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows, BeamLima House / Pietro Terlizzi Arquitetura - More Images+ 40

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Limeira, Brazil
  • Architects: Pietro Terlizzi Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  400
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Guilherme Pucci
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Bazze Esquadrias, Castelatto, Lumen Santos, Montpedras, Mármoraria Reis, Toda Casa Limeira
  • Lead Architect: Pietro Terlizzi
Lima House / Pietro Terlizzi Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Guilherme Pucci

Text description provided by the architects. Built from scratch, this 400 m² house located in the heart of São Paulo (Brazil) has 3 levels: a garage on the lower floor, a social area on the ground floor, and a private wing on the upper floor. The concept was to provide all the warmth and brightness of a beach house in the city, using natural materials such as stones, wood, and bricks. The recreational complex is comprehensive and includes a barbecue area, an outdoor swing, and a pool with a suspended deck and spa. The high ceilings allow for abundant natural light and cross ventilation.

Lima House / Pietro Terlizzi Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Sofa, Chair, Beam
© Guilherme Pucci
Lima House / Pietro Terlizzi Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Beam
© Guilherme Pucci

The highlights of this project include the Gourmet Balcony - exceptionally pleasant, this area is integrated with the internal spaces of the house and the pool, but it can also be isolated by simply closing the sliding doors with a span of 9 meters. Following the material palette of the interior, the gourmet balcony features brick walls, and the presence of wood in the furniture, as well as in the structure of the Garapeira wood ceiling beams. The abundance of natural light and the greenery of plants complete the coastal style. For the gourmet balcony, a special detail was created: the staircase leading to the upper floor extends a bit outside the house, creating a landing that offers a beautiful view of the barbecue area for those walking through the space.

Lima House / Pietro Terlizzi Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Sofa, Chair, Countertop, Kitchen, Beam
© Guilherme Pucci
Lima House / Pietro Terlizzi Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows, Beam
© Guilherme Pucci
Lima House / Pietro Terlizzi Arquitetura - Image 39 of 45
Plan - Ground floor
Lima House / Pietro Terlizzi Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Garden, Courtyard
© Guilherme Pucci

In the Recreation Area - the pool is inspired by the renowned Brazilian architect and landscapist Roberto Burle Marx, featuring straight and curved lines in both the floors and the landscaping designs, truly resembling a lake area where there are no linear traces, making it a modernist and enjoyable pool area to relax and admire. The suspended walkway has a floor that mimics wood, while the area around the pool is paved with natural São Tomé stone. The space also includes a swing attached to the pergola, where the orchidarium is also located.

Lima House / Pietro Terlizzi Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Guilherme Pucci
Lima House / Pietro Terlizzi Arquitetura - Image 42 of 45
Section - Longitudinal
Lima House / Pietro Terlizzi Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, Wood, Beam, Sink, Countertop
© Guilherme Pucci
Lima House / Pietro Terlizzi Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Windows, Countertop, Beam, Chair
© Guilherme Pucci

An interesting fact about the house project is that the pool was built even before the residence design. With the intention of resembling a lake, the architect also executed organic landscaping around it. Regarding the elements and color palettes used in the project, many natural elements such as stones and woods, in a clear mood board with details in freijó, are present. The house has few internal walls, creating a sense of greater amplitude and continuity without any visual obstacles. 

Lima House / Pietro Terlizzi Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows, Beam, Courtyard, Patio
© Guilherme Pucci

Top #Tags