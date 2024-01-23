Anaia Wines Winery / Japaz Guerra Arquitectos

+ 23

Winery • Godoy Cruz, Argentina Architects: Japaz Guerra Arquitectos

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 3500 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2022

Photographs Photographs: Luis Abba

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Santiago Monteverdi - Construcciones Civiles SA

Lead Architects: Gabriel Japaz – Pablo Guerra

Technical Management: Gabriel Japaz

Collaboration: Facundo Manzano

Owner: Finca del Campo SA (Osvaldo del Campo y Patricia Serizola)

Project Management: Creative PMO Inst S.A./ Director de proyecto: Gustavo Albera, Arq MBA, PMP

Planning: Ing Pablo Palacio, Ing PMP, Luana Cunha, Arq PMP

Shopping: Julia Minetti / Asistencia: Jesús Sanchez

Interior Architecture: Arq. Luisa Yanzon

Collaboration Arq Interior: Arq. Teresa Ortiz Maldonado Arq Stefano Gallerani Arq. Fernanda Quiroz

Structural Calculation: Ing Fernando Ferrer

Construction: Santiago Monteverdi Construcciones - Representante Técnico: Gabriel Monteverdi - Jefe de obra: Ing Sebastian Ambrosini - Capataz: Jorge Bartolomeo

Sanitary Installation: Alpes Sanit SA - Director Técnico: Arq Gastón Rodriguez

Electrical Installation: Electromecánica Andia SA - Representante Técnico: Joaquin Lopez

Thermomechanical Installation: ICASA SA - Representante Técnico: Ing Sebastian Verdeslagos

Landscape: Hualum - Paisajista: Ing Martin Balash - Arq Sol Flamarique

Process Engineering: Bodega Anaia - Ing Osvaldo del Campo - Lic Gonzalo Serrano - Lic Alejandra Martinez - Ing Mario Japaz

City: Godoy Cruz

Country: Argentina

Text description provided by the architects. To the west of Route 15 ( old Route 40) and next to prestigious wineries is ANAIA WINES. Possessing views that are an icon of Mendoza and with an income between vineyards that end in the Andes Mountains you enter Fincas Del Campo where ANAIA WINES is located.

A peculiarity of this farm is its vineyards of irregular form like a broken glass, this apparent capricious form responds to the logic of having selected each sector of the farm for the strains more suitable for that type of soil, following the concept of Terroir.

The Winery and the House are part of a set that dialogues with each other where the visuals towards the Cordillera between irrigation lagoons used scenographically, allow a game of images, reflections and sounds of water that remind us that ANAIA belongs to the central oasis system of Mendoza, where water as a resource plays a fundamental role to which we pay tribute.

The design of the winery is inspired by the land and landscape of Mendoza, in its topography of mountains, the xerophytic flora of its hills, the texture and color of its ancient rocks and the change of earthy tones that responds to different strata that were sedimenting through thousands of years. And as wine is born from the earth, ANAI emerges from it with the force of a tectonic folding, in this case, built in concrete, which is the liquid rock as defined by Le Corbusier.

Spatially the building is simple and forceful, it is a rectangular prism of 11 mts. wide by 100 mts. long where the different sectors that the range of these wines needs occur spatially linearly, that is: Harvest Sector, Fermentation Hall (in tilting concrete tanks), Barrel Hall, Bottle Hall and Expedition Gallery.

On an upper floor destined for the Tourism Sector, there is a room with a panoramic view of the Andes Mountain Range and a balcony to the Tanks and Barrels room. On the ground floor, the sector has a Tasting Room equipped with a sophisticated multimedia installation that projects the aromatic descriptors of wines on the tasting table.

As a synthesis, form, function, integration into the landscape, passive thermal control, energy and water resources economy, austerity and elegance, etc. They are part of the same architectural concept that defines ANAIA WINES.