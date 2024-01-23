Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
Anaia Wines Winery / Japaz Guerra Arquitectos

Anaia Wines Winery / Japaz Guerra Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade Anaia Wines Winery / Japaz Guerra Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Waterfront Anaia Wines Winery / Japaz Guerra Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Living Room Anaia Wines Winery / Japaz Guerra Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Waterfront

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Winery
Godoy Cruz, Argentina
  • Architects: Japaz Guerra Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  3500
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Luis Abba
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Santiago Monteverdi - Construcciones Civiles SA
  • Lead Architects: Gabriel Japaz – Pablo Guerra
  • Technical Management: Gabriel Japaz
  • Collaboration: Facundo Manzano
  • Owner: Finca del Campo SA (Osvaldo del Campo y Patricia Serizola)
  • Project Management: Creative PMO Inst S.A./ Director de proyecto: Gustavo Albera, Arq MBA, PMP
  • Planning: Ing Pablo Palacio, Ing PMP, Luana Cunha, Arq PMP
  • Shopping: Julia Minetti / Asistencia: Jesús Sanchez
  • Interior Architecture: Arq. Luisa Yanzon
  • Collaboration Arq Interior: Arq. Teresa Ortiz Maldonado Arq Stefano Gallerani Arq. Fernanda Quiroz
  • Structural Calculation: Ing Fernando Ferrer
  • Construction: Santiago Monteverdi Construcciones - Representante Técnico: Gabriel Monteverdi - Jefe de obra: Ing Sebastian Ambrosini - Capataz: Jorge Bartolomeo
  • Sanitary Installation: Alpes Sanit SA - Director Técnico: Arq Gastón Rodriguez
  • Electrical Installation: Electromecánica Andia SA - Representante Técnico: Joaquin Lopez
  • Thermomechanical Installation: ICASA SA - Representante Técnico: Ing Sebastian Verdeslagos
  • Landscape: Hualum - Paisajista: Ing Martin Balash - Arq Sol Flamarique
  • Process Engineering: Bodega Anaia - Ing Osvaldo del Campo - Lic Gonzalo Serrano - Lic Alejandra Martinez - Ing Mario Japaz
  • City: Godoy Cruz
  • Country: Argentina
Anaia Wines Winery / Japaz Guerra Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Luis Abba

Text description provided by the architects. To the west of Route 15 ( old Route 40) and next to prestigious wineries is ANAIA WINES. Possessing views that are an icon of Mendoza and with an income between vineyards that end in the Andes Mountains you enter Fincas Del Campo where ANAIA WINES is located.

Anaia Wines Winery / Japaz Guerra Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Waterfront
© Luis Abba

A peculiarity of this farm is its vineyards of irregular form like a broken glass, this apparent capricious form responds to the logic of having selected each sector of the farm for the strains more suitable for that type of soil, following the concept of Terroir.

Anaia Wines Winery / Japaz Guerra Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Waterfront
© Luis Abba
Anaia Wines Winery / Japaz Guerra Arquitectos - Image 21 of 28
Sketch

The Winery and the House are part of a set that dialogues with each other where the visuals towards the Cordillera between irrigation lagoons used scenographically, allow a game of images, reflections and sounds of water that remind us that ANAIA belongs to the central oasis system of Mendoza, where water as a resource plays a fundamental role to which we pay tribute.

Anaia Wines Winery / Japaz Guerra Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Luis Abba
Anaia Wines Winery / Japaz Guerra Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Chair
© Luis Abba
Anaia Wines Winery / Japaz Guerra Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows
© Luis Abba

The design of the winery is inspired by the land and landscape of Mendoza, in its topography of mountains, the xerophytic flora of its hills, the texture and color of its ancient rocks and the change of earthy tones that responds to different strata that were sedimenting through thousands of years. And as wine is born from the earth, ANAI emerges from it with the force of a tectonic folding, in this case, built in concrete, which is the liquid rock as defined by Le Corbusier.

Anaia Wines Winery / Japaz Guerra Arquitectos - Interior Photography
© Luis Abba

Spatially the building is simple and forceful, it is a rectangular prism of 11 mts. wide by 100 mts. long where the different sectors that the range of these wines needs occur spatially linearly, that is: Harvest Sector, Fermentation Hall (in tilting concrete tanks), Barrel Hall, Bottle Hall and Expedition Gallery.

Anaia Wines Winery / Japaz Guerra Arquitectos - Image 27 of 28
Ground Floor Plan
Anaia Wines Winery / Japaz Guerra Arquitectos - Image 25 of 28
Upper Floor Plan

On an upper floor destined for the Tourism Sector, there is a room with a panoramic view of the Andes Mountain Range and a balcony to the Tanks and Barrels room. On the ground floor, the sector has a Tasting Room equipped with a sophisticated multimedia installation that projects the aromatic descriptors of wines on the tasting table.

Anaia Wines Winery / Japaz Guerra Arquitectos - Interior Photography
© Luis Abba
Anaia Wines Winery / Japaz Guerra Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Beam, Chair
© Luis Abba

As a synthesis, form, function, integration into the landscape, passive thermal control, energy and water resources economy, austerity and elegance, etc. They are part of the same architectural concept that defines ANAIA WINES.

Anaia Wines Winery / Japaz Guerra Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Waterfront
© Luis Abba

Project location

Address:Boulogne Sur Mer 481 Oficina F, Godoy Cruz, Mendoza, Argentina

Japaz Guerra Arquitectos
Japaz Guerra Arquitectos
Cite: " Anaia Wines Winery / Japaz Guerra Arquitectos" [Bodega Anaia Wines / Japaz Guerra Arquitectos] 23 Jan 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1012478/anaia-wines-winery-japaz-guerra-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

