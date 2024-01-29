Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
Lourdes Gallery / João Costa Nóbrega, Arquitecto

Lourdes Gallery / João Costa Nóbrega, Arquitecto

Lourdes Gallery / João Costa Nóbrega, Arquitecto - Exterior PhotographyLourdes Gallery / João Costa Nóbrega, Arquitecto - Interior PhotographyLourdes Gallery / João Costa Nóbrega, Arquitecto - Interior PhotographyLourdes Gallery / João Costa Nóbrega, Arquitecto - Exterior Photography, HandrailLourdes Gallery / João Costa Nóbrega, Arquitecto - More Images+ 27

Câmara de Lobos, Portugal
  Architects: Joao Costa Nóbrega, Arquitecto
  Area:  2196 ft²
  Year:  2022
  Photographs
    Henrique Seruca, João Costa Nóbrega
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Balneum Design, Exporlux, JNF, REHAU
  Lead Architect: João Costa Nóbrega
Lourdes Gallery / João Costa Nóbrega, Arquitecto - Exterior Photography, Facade
© João Costa Nóbrega

Text description provided by the architects. The need to house an important private contemporary art collection dictated the program for the new project in a set of rehabilitation interventions scheduled for the Quinta de São João, in Câmara de Lobos.

Lourdes Gallery / João Costa Nóbrega, Arquitecto - Interior Photography
© Henrique Seruca

The Quinta (an iconic Madeiran style of property), with an agricultural tradition, includes a house on which some work had already been done, a 17th-century chapel, a small cattle shed and a warehouse partially converted into an Artistic Residence that includes a cellar and a winepress for producing the Quinta's wine. The pronounced slope reveals and accentuates the presence of the vines planted in trellises (what we, in Madeira, call Latadas), providing a panoramic view of the ocean and drawing an elevation rather than an aerial view.

Lourdes Gallery / João Costa Nóbrega, Arquitecto - Image 30 of 32
Design

The preservation of the humanized landscape of the high areas of Câmara de Lobos and the integration of technical solutions to make the Quinta self-sustainable energy-wise determined the initial gesture that defined the implementation of the gallery that was built.

Lourdes Gallery / João Costa Nóbrega, Arquitecto - Exterior Photography
© Henrique Seruca
Lourdes Gallery / João Costa Nóbrega, Arquitecto - Image 25 of 32
Section C
Lourdes Gallery / João Costa Nóbrega, Arquitecto - Interior Photography
© Henrique Seruca

The idea that a new building wouldn't have to appear on the farm developed as the most suitable, taking advantage of the existence of a program that allowed its implementation.

Lourdes Gallery / João Costa Nóbrega, Arquitecto - Interior Photography
© Henrique Seruca

The presence of the vineyard dominates the view of the Quinta, which, whether from a landscape or agricultural point of view, was imperative to maintain. Thus, a volume appears resulting from an incision in the grounds, which becomes restored to its original dimensions, camouflaging the building, and remains available to be enveloped again by the vines guided by trellises.

Lourdes Gallery / João Costa Nóbrega, Arquitecto - Interior Photography
© Henrique Seruca

The outside, or what inevitably appears visible, will reach maturity as soon as the textures of the exposed concrete assimilate the colors of the nearby surroundings, darkening in the shaded areas and maintaining its youthfulness on the most exposed surfaces.

Lourdes Gallery / João Costa Nóbrega, Arquitecto - Exterior Photography, Handrail
© Henrique Seruca

Through an outer antechamber that is completely enclosed when not in use, we enter a "bunker" where the zenithal light breaks in unexpectedly through three skylights. These, externally, have a large number of photovoltaic panels, essential to the functioning of the ceiling and floor radiant systems adjusted to the proper conservation of works of art. The space is neutral and artificial lighting aims to be the least present possible, complementing the diffused light provided by the skylights and the one that comes from the “patio” designed with a small lake adjusted to the sculpture installed there.

Lourdes Gallery / João Costa Nóbrega, Arquitecto - Interior Photography
© Henrique Seruca
Lourdes Gallery / João Costa Nóbrega, Arquitecto - Image 24 of 32
Section B

This space, adjacent to the outdoor technical area is beginning to acquire the desired "patine" on the exposed concrete, enriching the reflections produced by the light that falls laterally around the location. The exhibition area is only complemented by restrooms and by an interior storage area of 204 sqm of construction inserted in a property totaling 5,880s sqm.

Lourdes Gallery / João Costa Nóbrega, Arquitecto - Exterior Photography
© Henrique Seruca

Project location

Address:Câmara de Lobos – Madeira Island - Portugal

Joao Costa Nóbrega, Arquitecto
Concrete

Cite: "Lourdes Gallery / João Costa Nóbrega, Arquitecto" 29 Jan 2024. ArchDaily.

