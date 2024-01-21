Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
Preistoriche Green Lodge / Studio Apostoli

Preistoriche Green Lodge / Studio Apostoli

Preistoriche Green Lodge / Studio Apostoli - Exterior Photography, Windows, Bench, Forest
Preistoriche Green Lodge / Studio Apostoli - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden
Preistoriche Green Lodge / Studio Apostoli - Interior Photography, Beam, Windows, Deck, Courtyard
Preistoriche Green Lodge / Studio Apostoli - Interior Photography, Table, Chair

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Lodging, Sustainability
Montegrotto Terme, Italy
  • Senior Project Manager: Francesca Morini
  • Project Manager: Manuela Astone
  • Program / Use / Building Function: Resort - Hospitality
  • System: BRN ENGINEERING
  • General Contractor : Wolfhaus
  • City: Montegrotto Terme
  • Country: Italy
Preistoriche Green Lodge / Studio Apostoli - Exterior Photography, Windows, Bench, Forest
© Alessandro Romagnoli

Text description provided by the architects. An eco-friendly approach to hospitality, in full respect of the region and its preexisting elements: the new Green Lodges of the Terme Preistoriche Resort & Spa in Montegrotto Terme (PD), designed by Studio Apostoli, is meant to be a manifesto of zero-emission wellness hospitality. Seven suites are incorporated into four wooden stilted structures and interconnected through a raised system of ramps, walkways, and accessible terraces. They also include a historically preserved villa, the eighth and most extensive offering within this entrepreneurial endeavor. 160 micro piles support the new constructions and outdoor spaces, preserving the roots of the age-old trees. Alberto Apostoli, the founder of the Verona-based studio responsible for the development, meticulously mapped these trees before outlining any project proposals.

Preistoriche Green Lodge / Studio Apostoli - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Forest, Garden
© Alessandro Romagnoli

Nature, therefore, guides architecture and suggests a sustainable vocation. Beyond their unique location and interaction with nature, the lodges are clad in larch slats and constructed using a wood-based and eco-compatible system. They also feature a heating system powered directly by thermal water. Zero CO2 emissions is a pivotal aspect of the wellness-oriented concept - extending from environmental consideration to personal well-being and fully aligning with Studio Apostoli's holistic philosophy.

Preistoriche Green Lodge / Studio Apostoli - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade, Handrail
© Alessandro Romagnoli
Preistoriche Green Lodge / Studio Apostoli - Exterior Photography, Windows, Fence, Brick, Facade
© Alessandro Romagnoli

Inside the suites, each distinguished by a different color palette designed to induce relaxation and harmony, guests can experience a stay near the surrounding park, whether through the extensive windows, terraces, or internal patios that protect the ancient trees.

Preistoriche Green Lodge / Studio Apostoli - Interior Photography, Living Room, Beam
© Alessandro Romagnoli
Preistoriche Green Lodge / Studio Apostoli - Interior Photography, Beam, Windows, Deck, Courtyard
© Alessandro Romagnoli

The living, sleeping, and service areas flow seamlessly, defining fluid and relaxing spaces. They are naturally lit during the day and bathed in soft, warm lighting during evenings, with programmable scenarios available in each suite's outdoor spaces. The suite sizes range from 35 to 80 square meters on single or double levels, with warm industrial parquet flooring made from recycled waste tiles, adhering to the logic of limiting environmental impact. The furnishings are wooden, with eco-friendly upholstery and fabrics made from sustainable materials. The wallpaper features botanical scenes created using ecological coverings from non-woven fabric made of FSC-certified cellulose.

Preistoriche Green Lodge / Studio Apostoli - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Table, Lighting, Chair, Windows, Countertop
© Alessandro Romagnoli

A notable example is the Green Lodge Ceva, which enhances the wellness experience with private amenities such as a sauna and sensory shower. These same features are also available in the Green Villa Bertha, the most spacious suite within the beautifully restored historic building. Furthermore, it includes a Turkish bath and a heated Jacuzzi on the terrace, offering a captivating view of the surrounding natural beauty and landscape. 

Preistoriche Green Lodge / Studio Apostoli - Exterior Photography, Handrail, Windows
© Alessandro Romagnoli

Project location

Address:Montegrotto Terme, Padova, Italy

Studio Apostoli
Wood

Hospitality Architecture
Lodging
Sustainability
Italy

Cite: "Preistoriche Green Lodge / Studio Apostoli" 21 Jan 2024. ArchDaily.

