Suzukake Azabudai Hills Store / CASE-REAL

Suzukake Azabudai Hills Store / CASE-REAL - Interior Photography, ChairSuzukake Azabudai Hills Store / CASE-REAL - Interior Photography, Kitchen, TableSuzukake Azabudai Hills Store / CASE-REAL - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Table

Retail
Minato City, Japan
Suzukake Azabudai Hills Store / CASE-REAL - Interior Photography
© Hiroshi Mizusaki

Text description provided by the architects. The plan for the Azabudai Hills branch of “Suzukake,” a wagashi (Japanese sweets) store with its headquarters based in Fukuoka. Leveraging the distinctive plot shape with entrances on both sides of the store, the goal was to create a space where the atmosphere harmonizes with Japanese sweets.

Suzukake Azabudai Hills Store / CASE-REAL - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Hiroshi Mizusaki
Suzukake Azabudai Hills Store / CASE-REAL - Image 17 of 17
Plan
Suzukake Azabudai Hills Store / CASE-REAL - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Table
© Hiroshi Mizusaki

The plot is located between the building’s internal and external pathways, surrounded by two routes. In this plan, the main showcase is initially placed on the internal pathway side to secure a larger space. Meanwhile, for those entering from the external pathway, a margin was created at the entrance with a traditional Japanese house aesthetic to ensure a sense of the atmosphere. On the other hand, for the approach from the internal pathway, a large serpentinite was applied around the kitchen wall, imparting an impression of the store’s front with a green background.

Suzukake Azabudai Hills Store / CASE-REAL - Interior Photography, Column
© Hiroshi Mizusaki
Suzukake Azabudai Hills Store / CASE-REAL - Exterior Photography
© Hiroshi Mizusaki

The overall materials include a washed-out finish for the floor, the use of plaster with straw for the walls, and combining Japanese ash wood for thresholds, baseboards, and fixtures to create a textured yet neutral space. Similarly, Ash wood was used for the showcase, while the base is finished with durable gray limestone. Balancing the compatibility with wagashi throughout the entire space, the plan aimed for a rational combination of necessary functions while seeking a suitable material feel.

Suzukake Azabudai Hills Store / CASE-REAL - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table
© Hiroshi Mizusaki

Address:Japan, 〒105-0001 Tokyo, Minato City, Toranomon, 5-chōme−9−１ 麻布台ヒルズ ガーデンプラザ C 地下1階

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
CASE-REAL
Retail
Cite: "Suzukake Azabudai Hills Store / CASE-REAL" 20 Jan 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1012428/suzukake-azabudai-hills-store-case-real> ISSN 0719-8884

