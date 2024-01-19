Houses by a Park / STUDIO MOTLEY

+ 14

Principal Architects: Kajal Gupta, Anand K Rao

Project Architect: Adhiti S. Gautama, Dikshith T George

Interns: Sanket B, Tulika Upadhyay, Anu K, Pooja Prakash, Sascharisa, Annaporna, Disha Patel, Gayathri, Shreya Buddhadev, Manasi Talkar

Program : Residential- Multi -dwelling

Site Area: 4000 sqft

Clients: Mr and Mrs Chugh

City: Bangalore

Country: India

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Bangalore opposite a large neighborhood park, a set of 4 houses were to be built- one of which was to be the personal house for the client, and the others were to be let out. The intent was to create a quiet presence on the street and evoke a sense of nostalgia for the city, which was once famous as a garden city known for its slow pace of life but now facing unprecedented and mostly unplanned growth.

Taking a cue from its location, the houses feature large terraces, connecting each unit to the landscape beyond, from which an unobstructed view of the park can be experienced. On the second floor, this terrace is sheltered by a twenty-foot cantilevered roof, creating an extension of the park itself, onto which the house spills out.

The building is clad with Sadarahalli stone, a locally found granite in a rough, textured form to echo the older built fabric of the city. The façade also features an operable screen made of laminated bamboo to create a sense of privacy for the bedrooms.