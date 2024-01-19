Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
Houses by a Park / STUDIO MOTLEY - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeHouses by a Park / STUDIO MOTLEY - Interior Photography, Sofa, Windows, BeamHouses by a Park / STUDIO MOTLEY - Interior Photography, ChairHouses by a Park / STUDIO MOTLEY - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade, GardenHouses by a Park / STUDIO MOTLEY - More Images

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Housing
Bangalore, India
  • Principal Architects: Kajal Gupta, Anand K Rao
  • Project Architect: Adhiti S. Gautama, Dikshith T George
  • Interns: Sanket B, Tulika Upadhyay, Anu K, Pooja Prakash, Sascharisa, Annaporna, Disha Patel, Gayathri, Shreya Buddhadev, Manasi Talkar
  • Program : Residential- Multi -dwelling
  • Site Area: 4000 sqft
  • Clients: Mr and Mrs Chugh
  • City: Bangalore
  • Country: India
Houses by a Park / STUDIO MOTLEY - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Murtaza Gandhi

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Bangalore opposite a large neighborhood park, a set of 4 houses were to be built- one of which was to be the personal house for the client, and the others were to be let out. The intent was to create a quiet presence on the street and evoke a sense of nostalgia for the city, which was once famous as a garden city known for its slow pace of life but now facing unprecedented and mostly unplanned growth.

Houses by a Park / STUDIO MOTLEY - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Murtaza Gandhi
Houses by a Park / STUDIO MOTLEY - Exterior Photography, Facade, Concrete, Windows
© Murtaza Gandhi
Houses by a Park / STUDIO MOTLEY - Image 17 of 19
Plan - Ground floor
Houses by a Park / STUDIO MOTLEY - Interior Photography, Sofa, Windows, Beam
© Murtaza Gandhi

Taking a cue from its location, the houses feature large terraces, connecting each unit to the landscape beyond, from which an unobstructed view of the park can be experienced. On the second floor, this terrace is sheltered by a twenty-foot cantilevered roof, creating an extension of the park itself, onto which the house spills out.

Houses by a Park / STUDIO MOTLEY - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Garden
© Murtaza Gandhi
Houses by a Park / STUDIO MOTLEY - Interior Photography
© Murtaza Gandhi

The building is clad with Sadarahalli stone, a locally found granite in a rough, textured form to echo the older built fabric of the city. The façade also features an operable screen made of laminated bamboo to create a sense of privacy for the bedrooms.

Houses by a Park / STUDIO MOTLEY - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Murtaza Gandhi

Project location

Address:Bangalore, Karnataka, India

About this office
STUDIO MOTLEY
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

Cite: "Houses by a Park / STUDIO MOTLEY" 19 Jan 2024. ArchDaily.

