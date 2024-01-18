Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Cabins & Lodges
  Portugal
  Sauna Garden Studio / Madeiguincho

Sauna Garden Studio / Madeiguincho

Sauna Garden Studio / Madeiguincho - Exterior Photography, Deck, GardenSauna Garden Studio / Madeiguincho - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam, DeckSauna Garden Studio / Madeiguincho - Interior Photography, Column, BeamSauna Garden Studio / Madeiguincho - Exterior Photography, Windows, Door, Facade, ForestSauna Garden Studio / Madeiguincho - More Images+ 7

  Curated by Susanna Moreira
Cabins & Lodges, Sauna
Portugal
  Architects: Madeiguincho
  Area: 20
  Year: 2023
  Photographs
    Photographs: João Carranca
  Lead Architects: Gonçalo Marrote, Anna Cavenago, João Brás Filipe e Tamara Lowande
Sauna Garden Studio / Madeiguincho - Exterior Photography, Door
© João Carranca

Text description provided by the architects. Nestled within a garden, a wooden object emerges from the slope: a sauna that contemplates the view. In this project, the contextual setting of the site and the specificity of the function developed a very simple and logical approach that sought to emphasize the qualities of its natural surroundings while adding a new living platform.

Sauna Garden Studio / Madeiguincho - Exterior Photography, Windows, Wood, Forest
© João Carranca
Sauna Garden Studio / Madeiguincho - Exterior Photography, Deck, Garden
© João Carranca

The clear layout, defined by two rooms divided by a central axis, serves as an efficient and symbolic element in defining the transition between the sauna and bathing spaces, the connection to the main house, and the upper rooftop. As we walk through the garden, our gaze is drawn to a wooden object with a very symmetrical facade, featuring two windows resembling eyes overlooking the landscape.

Sauna Garden Studio / Madeiguincho - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Wood, Windows, Beam, Deck
© João Carranca
Sauna Garden Studio / Madeiguincho - Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan

Upon ascending to the hanging platform, you are presented with dual entry points—one leading to the sauna room and the other to the bathing room. The sauna side unfolds into a cozy space with a view. On the opposite end, the bathing room invites you to change and shower, featuring a unique metal bathtub that slides onto an outdoor balcony. Here, you can enjoy the view while having an invigorating ice-cold bath.

Sauna Garden Studio / Madeiguincho - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam, Deck
© João Carranca

In this project, we worked mostly with cryptomeria japonica wood from the Azores, providing an aromatic atmosphere that changes with the sauna's oscillating temperatures. A corridor serves as the pivotal link between the sauna room and the bathing room, marked by a hanging cold-water bucket—an iconic element that defines the symmetry of the facade.

Sauna Garden Studio / Madeiguincho - Section
Section

This corridor facilitates the transition between the two distinct spaces and defines a pathway that leads to the main house and to the rooftop, a flat, contemplative lounge viewpoint over the mountains and the sea, creating an ideal setting for relaxation and introspection.

Sauna Garden Studio / Madeiguincho - Exterior Photography, Windows, Door, Facade, Forest
© João Carranca

Project location

Address: Cascaes, Portugal

About this office
Madeiguincho
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

Materials and Tags

"Sauna Garden Studio / Madeiguincho" 18 Jan 2024. ArchDaily.

Top #Tags