World
Bialet Pavilion / Balsa Crosetto Piazzi + Diego Avendaño - Exterior Photography, Brick
Bialet Pavilion / Balsa Crosetto Piazzi + Diego Avendaño - Interior Photography
Bialet Pavilion / Balsa Crosetto Piazzi + Diego Avendaño - Exterior Photography, Concrete
Bialet Pavilion / Balsa Crosetto Piazzi + Diego Avendaño - Interior Photography

Bialet Massé, Argentina
Bialet Pavilion / Balsa Crosetto Piazzi + Diego Avendaño - Exterior Photography
© Marcos Guiponi

Text description provided by the architects. Quincho Bialet is a space created to host the ritual of barbecue. The project is located in the small town of Bialet Massé, in a site nestled between Lake San Roque and the Sierras Chicas. The main concept of the project is a cover, supported by two walls that house the sanitary services and storage spaces for the main area of the barbecue ritual. This central space is the main objective of the project: a hierarchical, central space, liberated and deprogrammed. It is essentially a kind of refuge for collective gathering, for cooking with fire, and for sharing with others. There is no equipment or enclosures, only grills conceived as hollows in the walls.

Bialet Pavilion / Balsa Crosetto Piazzi + Diego Avendaño - Exterior Photography
© Marcos Guiponi
Bialet Pavilion / Balsa Crosetto Piazzi + Diego Avendaño - Image 15 of 19
Floor plan
Bialet Pavilion / Balsa Crosetto Piazzi + Diego Avendaño - Interior Photography
© Marcos Guiponi

The brick used for the walls and floor, as well as the prefabricated concrete beams used for the cover, are common materials in local construction, popular, low-cost, and maintenance-free. Building with them in a place like Bialet Massé is a common-sense decision for us, as it involves working with what is available, both in terms of materials and the know-how of the masons who build the project. In other words, Quincho seeks to employ hyper-contextual techniques and materials in a way that brings the project closer to abstract dialogues and forms.

Bialet Pavilion / Balsa Crosetto Piazzi + Diego Avendaño - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Marcos Guiponi
Bialet Pavilion / Balsa Crosetto Piazzi + Diego Avendaño - Image 19 of 19
Perspective section
Bialet Pavilion / Balsa Crosetto Piazzi + Diego Avendaño - Interior Photography
© Marcos Guiponi

The interior of the cover is left unfinished, exposing the structure of the beams. The slab functions as a large concrete channel that receives and transports rainwater back to the ground. All electrical installations are external, avoiding the need to cut into the brick. The floor and walls are made with artisanal bricks from a nearby brickyard. The trees serve as the backdrop for this large space which is the Quincho. The project has the aura of a refuge; a space for connection with and within the nature of the Monte de Córdoba.

Bialet Pavilion / Balsa Crosetto Piazzi + Diego Avendaño - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade, Windows
© Santiago Victorio Ruiz
Bialet Pavilion / Balsa Crosetto Piazzi + Diego Avendaño - Exterior Photography, Brick
© Marcos Guiponi

Project location

Address:Bialet Massé, Córdoba, Argentina

Diego Avendaño
Balsa Crosetto Piazzi
