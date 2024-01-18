Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
ISSN 0719-8884
  Spa Hacienda Xcanatún by Angsana Heritage Collection / Taller Mexicano de Arquitectura

Spa Hacienda Xcanatún by Angsana Heritage Collection / Taller Mexicano de Arquitectura

Spa Hacienda Xcanatún by Angsana Heritage Collection / Taller Mexicano de Arquitectura

Spa Hacienda Xcanatún by Angsana Heritage Collection / Taller Mexicano de Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, FacadeSpa Hacienda Xcanatún by Angsana Heritage Collection / Taller Mexicano de Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows, ForestSpa Hacienda Xcanatún by Angsana Heritage Collection / Taller Mexicano de Arquitectura - Interior Photography, DeckSpa Hacienda Xcanatún by Angsana Heritage Collection / Taller Mexicano de Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, WindowsSpa Hacienda Xcanatún by Angsana Heritage Collection / Taller Mexicano de Arquitectura - More Images+ 16

Spa
Mexico
  • Architects: Taller Mexicano de Arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  530
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Manolo R. Solís
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Fintech, MEGA
  • Lead Architects: Salvador Román Hernández, Manolo Rodríguez Casares, Felipe Diaz Hernández, Carlos Rebolledo Ibarra
  • Interior Design: AJ
  • Construction: Idesco
  • Country: Mexico
Spa Hacienda Xcanatún by Angsana Heritage Collection / Taller Mexicano de Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Manolo R. Solís

Text description provided by the architects. As part of the comprehensive development of the Master Plan of the Hacienda Xcanatún by Angsana Heritage Collection, the assignment consisted of designing a spa that could fit into the catalog of the complementary amenities of the hotel and the real estate project from the Villes, currently in development. 

Spa Hacienda Xcanatún by Angsana Heritage Collection / Taller Mexicano de Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Manolo R. Solís

Located in the heart of Hacienda Xcanatún, on the edge of the main pond, the design premise was to create a building that interacted most respectfully with the physical and natural environment of the hacienda. To do this, the design of a linear pavilion founded on a horizontal foundation was proposed that generates a human scale and gives privacy to the program concerning the other areas of the Hacienda.

Spa Hacienda Xcanatún by Angsana Heritage Collection / Taller Mexicano de Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Arch, Beam
© Manolo R. Solís
Spa Hacienda Xcanatún by Angsana Heritage Collection / Taller Mexicano de Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Forest, Garden
© Manolo R. Solís
Spa Hacienda Xcanatún by Angsana Heritage Collection / Taller Mexicano de Arquitectura - Image 20 of 21
Section - CC

This pavilion is mainly made up of 4 fundamental elements: The metal structure that embraces and articulates all the elements of the building—a series of stone and chukúm volumes that house the spa program. The flat cantilevered slab provides horizontality, protects from rain and sun, and accompanies the routes between the modules and the central patios created between them. 

Spa Hacienda Xcanatún by Angsana Heritage Collection / Taller Mexicano de Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Beam
© Manolo R. Solís
Spa Hacienda Xcanatún by Angsana Heritage Collection / Taller Mexicano de Arquitectura - Image 16 of 21
Plan - Ground floor

A blind cylindrical module that breaks with the simple geometry of the project and invites you to discover the space inside. The routes and visual finishes in each space of the building are fundamental to the design concept. Each volume, terrace, or circulation area provides views toward different gardens and areas of the estate, taking care of privacy through elements such as endemic vegetation and stone walls. 

Spa Hacienda Xcanatún by Angsana Heritage Collection / Taller Mexicano de Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Manolo R. Solís

The pavilion has 530 m2 in total, distributed in the different modules and circulation areas. In the project, great care was taken in the choice of materials, this to have low maintenance and an important relationship with the different architectures of the hacienda. Structural steel, stone from the region, marble floors, flattened chukum, wood from the region such as cedar and tzalam, as well as different aluminum and glass were mainly used.

Spa Hacienda Xcanatún by Angsana Heritage Collection / Taller Mexicano de Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Forest, Garden
© Manolo R. Solís

Project location

Address:Yucatán, Mexico

Taller Mexicano de Arquitectura
Cite: "Spa Hacienda Xcanatún by Angsana Heritage Collection / Taller Mexicano de Arquitectura" [Spa Hacienda Xcanatún by Angsana Heritage Collection / Taller Mexicano de Arquitectura] 18 Jan 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1012335/spa-hacienda-xcanatun-by-angsana-heritage-collection-taller-mexicano-de-arquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

