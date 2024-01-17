Linimo Terrace Public Utility / Tohata Architects & Engineers + nanometer architecture

+ 33

Text description provided by the architects. The average age is 38.6 years old (as of 2016). It is a publicly built and privately operated public facility with no specific purpose, built in Nagakute City, Aichi Prefecture, the youngest city in Japan, with the concept of ``a place to design new connections.''

The relationship between the ``large hallway'' and ``small room'' is a clear example of an architectural device that triggers new activities and new connections. The main hallway, covered with small wooden frames, has a large and open atmosphere, creating an atmosphere that makes it easy to drop by. Anyway, it's been a long time, and the environment where you can see and hear what's next to you, where you can accommodate a variety of activities at the same time, such as people taking a break at a cafe, viewing works at a gallery, and listening to a mini-concert, tickles the urge to try it.

Each small room has a different interior, giving you a unique place to choose from depending on the activity you want to do. By using wooden fittings between the main hallway and the main hallway, it is possible to engage in activities at a leisurely pace, touch instruments while playing shogi, or make crafts while reading aloud.

Since we did not want to install wooden framing only in the ceiling area that cannot be touched in order to create a column-free space, we used prefectural timbers based on 105 mm square so that local residents could perceive and use the space on a scale that they are familiar with. Although a single row of lattice frames with buttresses on the inside of the main corridor was ideal, the Tohata Architectural Office proposed a two-row proposal due to the thrust response and other factors. The structure is the result of the knowledge and ideas of the architectural firm. The buttresses could be placed either inside or outside the room due to the structure, but I had a feeling that a new space would be created, thereby placing them inside the room. These buttresses are functional spaces for equipment and structure, but they also create distance between the main corridor and the smaller rooms and become places that expand the imagination of the users. While these are behind the scenes supporting the building, they also play a role in enriching the time of users and attracting encounters, thus integrating the soft and hard elements.

Although there were several candidates for the name of the room and facility, the nickname remained undecided, and it has been two years since the building opened as the "Linimo Terrace Public Facility. Since its opening, various activities have taken place, although the name has yet to be decided. This tells us that it is still unknown how it will be used and what kind of encounters will take place.