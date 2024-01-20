Beijing FUNS iTown H9 Office Design / CPLUS

+ 19

Offices, Offices Interiors • Beijing, China Architects: CPLUS

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 900 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: CPLUS

Architect In Charge: Yanchun Cheng

Founding Partners: Yanchun Cheng, Nan Li

Project Team: Ping Li, Xiaoguang Liu, Chen Bo, Jinghan Liu

Program: Offices

Clients: Weestar Studio

City: Beijing

Country: China

Beijing FUNS iTown H9 Office Design

Embracing the Passing Landscape

The H9 Building of FUNS iTown in Gaobeidian, Beijing, co-used by two creative organizations, Weestar Studio and XINGHUI CREATIONS. The shared space on the first floor serves for exhibitions and events, while the upper floors accommodate the offices of the two organizations. The south side of the building is crossed by several freight tracks, and trains passing by from time to time carry the historical memory of the park. Inspired by the "Continuous Landscape", the design attempts to break down the physical boundaries of the office space, combining the traces of industrial civilization with the busy daily work scene to create an open office environment that can stimulate imagination and flexible public spaces.

Dialogue: Inside and Outside

When CPLUS took over the project, the entire building was in a rough state. According to the characteristics of the site and the needs of the client, the architects first made partial adjustments to the interface connecting the indoor and outdoor spaces. After renovation, a new open-ceilinged multi-functional area was added to the east side. The lower part of its facade was changed from a solid wall to openings, while the original window above was closed. This change in elevation ensures an abundance of light in the interior and a closer visual connection to the garden view. The low wall of the south-facing outdoor terrace has been knocked down and replaced with glass panels, allowing for an open and continuous view of the passing train and a moment of leisure.

Dialogue: Vertical Spaces

The various scenes of use between floors penetrate into each other through the voids and window openings, making the interior space fluid and three-dimensional. After removing the second-floor slab over the multi-functional area, an inner courtyard was released, forming a progressive space with outer garden. The staggered distribution of the inner courtyard and the original overhead space between the second and third floors on the west side allows people in the garden, multi-functional area and open office area to communicate with each other at different heights, and establishes a new spatial order.

In addition, the multi-functional area, as the core space, is not only an extension of the gallery, but also a place for the staff to negotiate, rest and exchange ideas, where a rich variety of office scenarios unfold freely. A lightweight staircase hangs over the open office area on the second floor, serving as a convenient path for employees of the two companies, which is also visible through the inner courtyard. Three frame-like openings surround the top of the multi-functional area, which can be used as a display window for hot toy figures. People going up and down the stairs, working or reading by the window can naturally enter the frame.

Dialogue: Blank-leaving

On the west facade, some window openings were blocked to match the owner's need for wall usage. The blank wall is not only used to display the changing art collections and creative designs of the two companies, but also can be flexibly arranged as a backdrop for photo shooting. A variety of works collide with the three-dimensional space, conveying the company's image and increasing brand recognition, as well as encouraging free spatial imagination in everyday use.