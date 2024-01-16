Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
Assila HQ / Peter Ruge Architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeAssila HQ / Peter Ruge Architekten - Exterior Photography, Facade, WindowsAssila HQ / Peter Ruge Architekten - Interior Photography, WindowsAssila HQ / Peter Ruge Architekten - Interior Photography, DoorAssila HQ / Peter Ruge Architekten - More Images+ 14

RIyadh, Saudi Arabia
Assila HQ / Peter Ruge Architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Laurian Ghinitoiu

Text description provided by the architects. Riyadh is the capital of Saudi Arabia and is the largest city in the country, with a population of around 7.7 million. It is located in the historical region of Najd / Al-Yamama and is situated in the center of a large plateau on the Arabian Peninsula. The property is situated in the western part of the city, near the diplomatic neighborhood of Al Safarat, which is home to numerous embassies and residential complexes. On the east side of the property, you will find King Khalid Road, where direct access to Dewaniya and the underground car park is located. On the north side, a mosque is located on the opposite side, with the driveway to the headquarters and its offices.

Assila HQ / Peter Ruge Architekten - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
Assila HQ / Peter Ruge Architekten - Image 14 of 19
Plan - Ground floor

The building is a new construction and comprises two main functions - administration with Dewaniya and offices, as well as an underground car park. The building has been designed based on the rectangular shape of the plot with two full stories, a mezzanine and a basement. The architects have analyzed traditional architectural forms and local climatic conditions to ensure that the building is well suited to its environment. An inner courtyard has been included in the design to allow for natural ventilation and lighting, and various functions have been arranged around it to provide an intuitive orientation within the building.

Assila HQ / Peter Ruge Architekten - Interior Photography, Windows
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
Assila HQ / Peter Ruge Architekten - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Laurian Ghinitoiu

The building volume has been divided horizontally at an angle, and the two parts have been shifted to each other. The upper part has been shifted to create a naturally shaded entrance area to the Dewaniya. The ground floor houses the Dewaniya with a spacious reception, majlis, and dining area, as well as a separate entrance lobby for the offices. The offices, meeting rooms, and a canteen are located on the upper floors.

Assila HQ / Peter Ruge Architekten - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Laurian Ghinitoiu

The façades of the building are clad with typical local sandstone slabs in three different colors - beige, yellow and white. Vertical louvers clad in sandstone have been installed on the façades with different orientations depending on the direction of the sky and the position of the sun. This design serves as an effective sun protection for the glass façades. The slats also structure and give rhythm to the façades, forming an essential architectural element.

Assila HQ / Peter Ruge Architekten - Exterior Photography, Facade, Column
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
Assila HQ / Peter Ruge Architekten - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Laurian Ghinitoiu

The outdoor areas have been laid out in different ways - partly covered with stone slabs and complemented with rock gardens and desert plants, and groups of palm trees in contrast to partially green lawns. The inner courtyard is also paved with stone slabs and can be flooded with water. The building's design has been carefully thought out to ensure that it is well-suited to its environment and provides a comfortable and efficient working space.

Assila HQ / Peter Ruge Architekten - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Laurian Ghinitoiu

Project location

Address:RIyadh, Saudi Arabia

