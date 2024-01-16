Rzekka Resort / Planet Design & Associates

+ 12

Site Coordinator: Mr. Vineet Kumar

Drawings & Detailing: Mr. Pankaj, Mr. Ramandeep Singh, Mr. Gurbhej Singh

Program / Use / Building Function: Restaurant & Resort

Tiles: Jai Mata Marbles

Stone: Jai Mata Marbles

City: Ludhiana

Country: India

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Aesthetics thoughtfully balanced with modern-day amenities and style - creating enlightening and inspiring spaces of alluring luxury - is Ludhiana’s most exotic culinary hotspot. Nestled between two canals and embraced by the verdant farms of Punjab, Rzekka Resort stands as an oasis of distinctive excellence. Sensitive to the character of the context, this exquisite resort blends a simple but refined style that reveals very subtle details. Unlike traditional resort settings, the concept was to design an open and expansive panorama of a beachside retreat that artfully crafts an oasis of fineness, offering one big continuous environment - landscape, architecture, interiors, and art that all flow together.

The arrival at the resort gives the guests a sense of allure and excitement to experience and endeavor into Punjab's most bespoke and tasteful enclave. The rooms and corridors play a crucial role in this serene journey. The overall planning followed multiple layers of privacy, beautifully integrated with the greens. The circulation is thoughtfully planned across different levels and functions, with vistas throughout the resort focusing on framed views of landscapes. The various zones are seamlessly connected through stone walls with arched openings, providing a sense of fluid navigation through the resort. The use of natural materials and textures throughout the spaces expresses a preference for noble and authentic materials that are also durable and cost-effective.

The sense of quality, comfort, and continuity is integrated sinuously along each zone. The private dining rooms were finished in textured plaster created on-site, then painted with mud and rust colors to give the material an earthy and natural feel, contributing to the overall sophisticated and yet relaxed ambiance of the resort. Buffering zones feature a mix of open, sunken, and stepped seating areas, decks, and open terraces offering the best views of the water body. Sunken seating is carefully placed to block the direct visibility of private dining rooms, while the multipurpose stepped seating hides storage and miscellaneous functions in the back.

As we walk through these seating, two passages connect to the other zone described as a poolside area with a private dining room, open seating & a banquet hall, also used as a party area. The third zone, categorized as the beachside area, is mostly reserved for private parties, events, and weddings, with private dining rooms, open seating, and a bar area, all with a view of the beach. An interesting sand effect was created around the beach, with mounds of 3.5 meters in height created as a part of the landscape. Private dining rooms were placed on these mounds to create an elevated beach view. The soil used to create these mounds was utilized from the excavations to form the beach. The subtle visual symphony and the understated luxury dominate this modern haven of calm and comfort.