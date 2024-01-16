Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
Save
© Jakub Hrab

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Hainburg an der Donau, Austria
Zen House / JAN TYRPEKL - Exterior Photography
© Jakub Hrab

Text description provided by the architects. The building was designed based on the request for a unique experience in nature, where it is possible to relax, sleep, and debate around the fire, in short, for meaningful activities that need a specific atmosphere.

Zen House / JAN TYRPEKL - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Jakub Hrab
Zen House / JAN TYRPEKL - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Jakub Hrab
Zen House / JAN TYRPEKL - Image 22 of 29
Plan - Ground floor

The building is in a remote location on the farm complex of which it is part. The farm is used for both animal husbandry and social events. Zen House is located on the border of a young orchard and mature trees.  It has an archetypal house shape, but it is placed on pillars along with the terrace, letting the landscape pass freely beneath and through it.

Zen House / JAN TYRPEKL - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Beam
© Jakub Hrab
Zen House / JAN TYRPEKL - Interior Photography, Windows, Chair, Arch, Beam
© Jakub Hrab

The concept is thus based on a total connection with the surrounding landscape, this is done by glass walls. Like a bird's nest, the living area is then situated high above the ground - about 4m - to achieve a sense of security and intimacy. The interior consists of a furniture built-in bar connected to the bed and a fireplace. In between these elements, there is a transition zone with two opposing HS portals that lead to the terrace or to the orchard.

Zen House / JAN TYRPEKL - Interior Photography, Beam
© Jakub Hrab

The lower part of the structure and the terrace structure are made of glued laminated larch timbers. The building itself is constructed from a timber frame of glued laminated spruce timbers. This structure is placed on a solid wooden CLT panel platform. CLT panels are also used on the supporting shell of the roof structure. 

Zen House / JAN TYRPEKL - Interior Photography, Windows
© Jakub Hrab
Zen House / JAN TYRPEKL - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows
© Jakub Hrab

In the future, a sauna, shower and a toilet can be built between the pillars.

Zen House / JAN TYRPEKL - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Jakub Hrab

Project gallery

JAN TYRPEKL
JAN TYRPEKL
Office

Materials

WoodGlass

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesAustria

Materials and Tags

Cite: "Zen House / JAN TYRPEKL" 16 Jan 2024. ArchDaily.

