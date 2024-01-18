Wood and Carpet Apartment / Bodà Architetti

+ 8

Apartments, Renovation • Turin, Italy Architects: Bodà Architetti

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 200 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2022

Photographs Photographs: Archetipocreativo

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Falegnameria Gardiman , Tolinparquet , Velux

Lead Architects: Daniel Antonini & Federico Bertoli

Text description provided by the architects. The subject of the project is the Restyling of a private apartment in which, while keeping the overall spatial distribution unchanged, the living room environment is enhanced through the inclusion of a wooden carpet that characterizes the environment, warms the atmosphere and enhances the spatial perception.

The wooden carpet turns up against the wall and masks a piece of furniture that enhances and makes the lower part of the room usable by including a storage function.

The wooden carpet is made with oak slats cut to size with decreasing dimensions to facilitate the creation of the curvature.

A system of steps is inserted near the views which facilitates the view towards the outside and creates a seat from which you can enjoy the external view.

The inclusion of a three-sided fireplace near the sofa area characterizes the space and avoids the functional division of the environment.