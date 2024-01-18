Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
Wood and Carpet Apartment / Bodà Architetti - Interior Photography, Table, Shelving, Chair

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Apartments, Renovation
Turin, Italy
  Architects: Bodà Architetti
  Area: 200
  Year: 2022
  Photographs
    Photographs:Archetipocreativo
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Falegnameria Gardiman, Tolinparquet, Velux
  Lead Architects: Daniel Antonini & Federico Bertoli
Wood and Carpet Apartment / Bodà Architetti - Interior Photography, Table, Shelving, Chair
© Archetipocreativo

Text description provided by the architects. The subject of the project is the Restyling of a private apartment in which, while keeping the overall spatial distribution unchanged, the living room environment is enhanced through the inclusion of a wooden carpet that characterizes the environment, warms the atmosphere and enhances the spatial perception.

Wood and Carpet Apartment / Bodà Architetti - Interior Photography
© Archetipocreativo
Wood and Carpet Apartment / Bodà Architetti - Interior Photography
© Archetipocreativo

The wooden carpet turns up against the wall and masks a piece of furniture that enhances and makes the lower part of the room usable by including a storage function.

Wood and Carpet Apartment / Bodà Architetti - Image 12 of 13
Axonometry

The wooden carpet is made with oak slats cut to size with decreasing dimensions to facilitate the creation of the curvature.

Wood and Carpet Apartment / Bodà Architetti - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Archetipocreativo
Wood and Carpet Apartment / Bodà Architetti - Interior Photography, Windows
© Archetipocreativo

A system of steps is inserted near the views which facilitates the view towards the outside and creates a seat from which you can enjoy the external view.

Wood and Carpet Apartment / Bodà Architetti - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Sink
© Archetipocreativo

The inclusion of a three-sided fireplace near the sofa area characterizes the space and avoids the functional division of the environment.

Wood and Carpet Apartment / Bodà Architetti - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Sink, Countertop, Bathtub
© Archetipocreativo

Project location

Address: Turin, Italy

Bodà Architetti
