Wood and Carpet Apartment / Bodà Architetti

Architects: Bodà Architetti
- Area: 200 m²
- Year: 2022
Photographs:Archetipocreativo
Manufacturers: Falegnameria Gardiman, Tolinparquet, Velux
Lead Architects: Daniel Antonini & Federico Bertoli
- Program / Use / Building Function: Residential
- City: Turin
- Country: Italy
Text description provided by the architects. The subject of the project is the Restyling of a private apartment in which, while keeping the overall spatial distribution unchanged, the living room environment is enhanced through the inclusion of a wooden carpet that characterizes the environment, warms the atmosphere and enhances the spatial perception.
The wooden carpet turns up against the wall and masks a piece of furniture that enhances and makes the lower part of the room usable by including a storage function.
The wooden carpet is made with oak slats cut to size with decreasing dimensions to facilitate the creation of the curvature.
A system of steps is inserted near the views which facilitates the view towards the outside and creates a seat from which you can enjoy the external view.
The inclusion of a three-sided fireplace near the sofa area characterizes the space and avoids the functional division of the environment.