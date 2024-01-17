Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Chile
  5. RU House / Juan Carlos Sabbagh Arquitectos

RU House / Juan Carlos Sabbagh Arquitectos

Save
RU House / Juan Carlos Sabbagh Arquitectos

RU House / Juan Carlos Sabbagh Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, WindowsRU House / Juan Carlos Sabbagh Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, ConcreteRU House / Juan Carlos Sabbagh Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Facade, WindowsRU House / Juan Carlos Sabbagh Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, WindowsRU House / Juan Carlos Sabbagh Arquitectos - More Images+ 15

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
Chicureo, Chile
  • Architects: Juan Carlos Sabbagh Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  503
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Nicolás Saieh Larronde
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  CLC Maderas, Cortizo, MK
  • Lead Architect: Juan Carlos Sabbagh Cruz
  • Structural Engineer: Eduardo Valenzuela Sabbagh
  • Lighting Designer: Mónica Perez & Asociados
  • Electricity And Weak Currents: Pry Ingenieria
  • City: Chicureo
  • Country: Chile
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
RU House / Juan Carlos Sabbagh Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Nicolás Saieh Larronde

Text description provided by the architects. The assignment was a house with a fairly extensive program that had to be developed on a single level. The land has a steep slope facing north which is accessed from its south side. A semi-buried volume is proposed in the hillside, which is buried against the hill to the South to allow access from the street through the roof and is detached from the ground to the North to seek the best views towards the valley and the Golf course.

Save this picture!
RU House / Juan Carlos Sabbagh Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Nicolás Saieh Larronde
Save this picture!
RU House / Juan Carlos Sabbagh Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Nicolás Saieh Larronde
Save this picture!
RU House / Juan Carlos Sabbagh Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Nicolás Saieh Larronde

When accessed through the roof, it becomes the fifth façade and the most prominent one, which is why a clean esplanade is proposed to contemplate the landscape. The only element that interrupts this esplanade is the parking deck that rests on a wooden volume that contains the warehouse and extends over the double-height patio to define the access that allows you to go down a staircase that surrounds a tree to the Hall on the lower level. This roof and a wall to the eastern boundary exaggerate the perspective and frame the distant view of the valley and mountains. The Access patio is located in the center of the house and allows the program that develops around it to be organized.

Save this picture!
RU House / Juan Carlos Sabbagh Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Sink
© Nicolás Saieh Larronde

All the public programs, such as the living room, dining room, and main terrace, are located towards the north, seeking the best views. To the west are the kitchen and service areas, which are protected from the strong sun with a buried patio and a ramp with a lattice railing that goes down from the parking lots, which allows you to take things down more comfortably and also be able to pass through. directly to the garden without having to go through the house, which is very useful for certain social events.

Save this picture!
RU House / Juan Carlos Sabbagh Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows
© Nicolás Saieh Larronde

Towards the south, the desk and the living room also face a buried but more private and contained patio, which allows lighting and ventilating the interior spaces in a cross way through the central patio. Towards the east, the more private areas such as bedrooms and bathrooms seek good, but controlled, sunlight since they only receive sun in the morning. These enclosures, through a patio that gives them privacy, have direct access to the main garden.

Save this picture!
RU House / Juan Carlos Sabbagh Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Nicolás Saieh Larronde
Save this picture!
RU House / Juan Carlos Sabbagh Arquitectos - Image 20 of 20
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
RU House / Juan Carlos Sabbagh Arquitectos - Image 16 of 20
Section
Save this picture!
RU House / Juan Carlos Sabbagh Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Nicolás Saieh Larronde

The house rises from the ground towards the North garden due to the slope of the land, which gives it a better perspective and dominance of the landscape. The pool is used as a containment element parallel to the house, which allows the generation of a horizontal and level grass area. This is designed with a length similar to the width of the house and is left without an edge towards the landscape in order to generate an endless reflection towards the distant views and the golf course.

Save this picture!
RU House / Juan Carlos Sabbagh Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Nicolás Saieh Larronde

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Juan Carlos Sabbagh Arquitectos
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesChile

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesChile
Cite: "RU House / Juan Carlos Sabbagh Arquitectos" [Casa RU / Juan Carlos Sabbagh Arquitectos] 17 Jan 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1012170/ru-house-juan-carlos-sabbagh-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Top #Tags