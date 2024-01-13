Las Vertientes House / Lucas Maino Fernandez

+ 13

Houses • Santo Domingo, Chile Architects: Lucas Maino Fernandez

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 306 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2021

Photographs Photographs: Marcos Zegers

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: CONCON MADERAS , Cutek

Architect In Charge: Lucas Maino Fernandez

Collaborators: Macarena Gonzalez C, Teresita Llodra

City: Santo Domingo

Country: Chile

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the sector of 'Las Vertientes' in the commune of Rocas de Santo Domingo, Fifth Region of Chile, the housing project is situated at the back of a plot away from the coast surrounded by eucalyptus trees on its southern boundary.

The proposal arises from the need for a family that will live in the project as their first home, so long-term projection and how the spaces will be used in the future are fundamental when proposing the formal aspect. In this way, the idea of separating the spaces and fragmenting the proposal into different units that are connected through intermediate courtyards arises.

The common use spaces such as the kitchen, dining room, and living room are initially located, followed by the children's and guest bedrooms, and finally the master bedroom and, as a final touch to the total volume, a guest apartment.

Within the required program, the office or workspace is integrated into the block of common spaces and at the same time, it is separated from them in a loft accessed by a protagonist and sculptural staircase in the center of the house. The roof at this point rises and the inclination opposes the rest of the volume, opening to the south and prioritizing indirect light for the office work.

On the exterior, the facades counterpose two materials, black micro-corrugated zinc and impregnated pine with a natural finish. This play of cladding also seeks to break the unity of a single volume, through the proposal of diagonals and geometries, the result aims to lighten the arrival to the ground of the proposal, generating the sensation of better contact in the lower part of the project. The proposal orients all the main rooms to the north, creating a direct link between them and the garden, leaving the wet rooms such as bathrooms and kitchen on the south side.