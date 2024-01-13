Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
Las Vertientes House / Lucas Maino Fernandez

Las Vertientes House / Lucas Maino Fernandez

Las Vertientes House / Lucas Maino Fernandez - Exterior PhotographyLas Vertientes House / Lucas Maino Fernandez - Exterior Photography, Windows, Door, FacadeLas Vertientes House / Lucas Maino Fernandez - Exterior Photography, FacadeLas Vertientes House / Lucas Maino Fernandez - Exterior PhotographyLas Vertientes House / Lucas Maino Fernandez - More Images+ 13

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
Santo Domingo, Chile
  • Architects: Lucas Maino Fernandez
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  306
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Marcos Zegers
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  CONCON MADERAS, Cutek
  • Architect In Charge: Lucas Maino Fernandez
  • Collaborators: Macarena Gonzalez C, Teresita Llodra
  • City: Santo Domingo
  • Country: Chile
Las Vertientes House / Lucas Maino Fernandez - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Marcos Zegers
Las Vertientes House / Lucas Maino Fernandez - Image 13 of 18
Isometric
Las Vertientes House / Lucas Maino Fernandez - Exterior Photography
© Marcos Zegers

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the sector of 'Las Vertientes' in the commune of Rocas de Santo Domingo, Fifth Region of Chile, the housing project is situated at the back of a plot away from the coast surrounded by eucalyptus trees on its southern boundary.

Las Vertientes House / Lucas Maino Fernandez - Exterior Photography
© Marcos Zegers
Las Vertientes House / Lucas Maino Fernandez - Image 14 of 18
First floor plan
Las Vertientes House / Lucas Maino Fernandez - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Marcos Zegers

The proposal arises from the need for a family that will live in the project as their first home, so long-term projection and how the spaces will be used in the future are fundamental when proposing the formal aspect. In this way, the idea of separating the spaces and fragmenting the proposal into different units that are connected through intermediate courtyards arises. 

Las Vertientes House / Lucas Maino Fernandez - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Marcos Zegers
Las Vertientes House / Lucas Maino Fernandez - Image 15 of 18
Section
Las Vertientes House / Lucas Maino Fernandez - Exterior Photography, Windows, Door, Facade
© Marcos Zegers

The common use spaces such as the kitchen, dining room, and living room are initially located, followed by the children's and guest bedrooms, and finally the master bedroom and, as a final touch to the total volume, a guest apartment. 

Las Vertientes House / Lucas Maino Fernandez - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Marcos Zegers
Las Vertientes House / Lucas Maino Fernandez - Image 16 of 18
Section
Las Vertientes House / Lucas Maino Fernandez - Exterior Photography
© Marcos Zegers

Within the required program, the office or workspace is integrated into the block of common spaces and at the same time, it is separated from them in a loft accessed by a protagonist and sculptural staircase in the center of the house. The roof at this point rises and the inclination opposes the rest of the volume, opening to the south and prioritizing indirect light for the office work. 

Las Vertientes House / Lucas Maino Fernandez - Exterior Photography, Table, Facade, Patio, Garden, Deck, Courtyard
© Marcos Zegers
Las Vertientes House / Lucas Maino Fernandez - Image 17 of 18
Elevations
Las Vertientes House / Lucas Maino Fernandez - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Chair, Beam
© Marcos Zegers

On the exterior, the facades counterpose two materials, black micro-corrugated zinc and impregnated pine with a natural finish. This play of cladding also seeks to break the unity of a single volume, through the proposal of diagonals and geometries, the result aims to lighten the arrival to the ground of the proposal, generating the sensation of better contact in the lower part of the project. The proposal orients all the main rooms to the north, creating a direct link between them and the garden, leaving the wet rooms such as bathrooms and kitchen on the south side.

Las Vertientes House / Lucas Maino Fernandez - Exterior Photography
© Marcos Zegers

