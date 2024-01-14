Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Gymnasium
  4. France
  5. Jean Lamour Gymnasium / Studiolada

Jean Lamour Gymnasium / Studiolada

Save
Jean Lamour Gymnasium / Studiolada

Jean Lamour Gymnasium / Studiolada - Exterior Photography, WindowsJean Lamour Gymnasium / Studiolada - Exterior PhotographyJean Lamour Gymnasium / Studiolada - Interior Photography, BeamJean Lamour Gymnasium / Studiolada - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam, FacadeJean Lamour Gymnasium / Studiolada - More Images+ 38

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Gymnasium
Nancy, France
  • Architects: Studiolada
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1410
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Olivier Mathiotte
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Legrand, Menuiserie Baldini, Scierie Mandray, Tarkett
  • Lead Architects: Christophe Aubertin and Xavier Géant – Studiolada
  • Structure: Barthes Bois
  • Thermal: Fluid'concept
  • Collaborator: Lucie Lemaire et Louise André
  • Program / Use / Building Function: Sports facility / Gymnasium
  • Engineering: SIGMA
  • City: Nancy
  • Country: France
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Jean Lamour Gymnasium / Studiolada - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Olivier Mathiotte

Text description provided by the architects. Jean Lamour Gymnasium is a large wooden prism lying on a concrete bed. Its wooden framework inspired by the agricultural vernacular structures can cross long distances, creating vast interior volumes. The building brings acoustic, thermal, and visual comfort, unlike other sports facilities by employing local materials and a qualified workforce.

Save this picture!
Jean Lamour Gymnasium / Studiolada - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Olivier Mathiotte
Save this picture!
Jean Lamour Gymnasium / Studiolada - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Olivier Mathiotte

The building is situated in a small sloped plot below the Scarpone Boulevard. To one side there is the middle school, to the other the office building and to the other the plot for the future residential building. The gymnasium is contained inside a 32mx36mx12m volume rhythmed by a grid of 2mx2mx2m that organizes all spaces and the structure.

Save this picture!
Jean Lamour Gymnasium / Studiolada - Image 32 of 43
Plan - Site

The plan is composed of technical rooms (locker rooms, restrooms, offices) situated on the side of the building, overhung by two small sports rooms that allow the view of the main sports area from above. The exterior envelope is wrapped by large Douglas boards installed like a fishnet inspired by the interior wooden structure. Each facade has only one big opening.

Save this picture!
Jean Lamour Gymnasium / Studiolada - Image 33 of 43
Plan - Ground floor

Constrained to cross 24 meters to create the large interior volume of the main sports court using only massif wood as the main structure, an elaborate wooden framework was designed. Composed of 17 gantries forming lattice beams, the wooden framework is assembled at each node by metal connectors traversing from one end to another. This technique enabled the creation of a rhythmed wooden structure able to cross long distances using only massive wood.

Save this picture!
Jean Lamour Gymnasium / Studiolada - Interior Photography, Beam
© Olivier Mathiotte
Save this picture!
Jean Lamour Gymnasium / Studiolada - Interior Photography, Beam
© Olivier Mathiotte

The project of the gymnasium responds to the criteria of a bioclimatic architecture. It takes advantage of its environment and it blends in quite naturally. It was a choice to use natural, solid, pragmatic features inscribed in the architectural concept. In this way, the employment of sophisticated, fragile, and heavy devices for maintenance is minimized. The usage of the building as a gymnasium has increased the exigencies in terms of construction quality.

Save this picture!
Jean Lamour Gymnasium / Studiolada - Interior Photography
© Olivier Mathiotte

The main element of the building is wood. Except for the concrete basement, the general structure employed in this construction is composed of simple wooden beams bolted to one another following the principle of a dry construction site, fast and economic. By these meanings, the building presents a very positive balance-sheet concerning its grey energy (the necessary energy for the construction of the building). The day it may be dismantled, its components can perfectly be sorted out and be reemployed in other usages (the notion of overall cost till the end of the building’s life).

Save this picture!
Jean Lamour Gymnasium / Studiolada - Interior Photography, Stairs, Beam
© Olivier Mathiotte

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Nancy, France

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Studiolada
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsSports ArchitectureRecreation & TraininggymnasiumFrance

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsSports ArchitectureRecreation & TraininggymnasiumFrance
Cite: "Jean Lamour Gymnasium / Studiolada" 14 Jan 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1012147/jean-lamour-gymnasium-studiolada> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Fitness EquipmentCheck the latest Fitness EquipmentCheck the latest Fitness Equipment

Check the latest Fitness Equipment

Check the latest Multi GymsCheck the latest Multi GymsCheck the latest Multi Gyms

Check the latest Multi Gyms

Top #Tags