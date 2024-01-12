Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
Villa 99 / Ambiance Architectural Studio

Villa 99 / Ambiance Architectural Studio

Villa 99 / Ambiance Architectural Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, CourtyardVilla 99 / Ambiance Architectural Studio - Interior PhotographyVilla 99 / Ambiance Architectural Studio - Interior Photography, GardenVilla 99 / Ambiance Architectural Studio - Exterior Photography, GardenVilla 99 / Ambiance Architectural Studio - More Images+ 19

  Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Shiraz, Iran
  • City: Shiraz
  • Country: Iran
Villa 99 / Ambiance Architectural Studio - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Arash Akhtaran

Text description provided by the architects. The site of this project is located in the suburbs of Shiraz and along the Rokni River, which is mentioned in Hafez's poems. The villa, with an approximate area of ​​400 square meters, has been designed and built in a garden of 3700 square meters with old trees without cutting or damaging even a single tree. Considering that the existing trees are about a hundred years old, the designer decided to place the villa in a continuous volume in the body of the garden and between the trees in such a way that the border between all the spaces and the green space outside is minimized. Interact and access each other as much as possible.

Villa 99 / Ambiance Architectural Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Arash Akhtaran
Villa 99 / Ambiance Architectural Studio - Image 21 of 24
Plan - Ground and 1st Floor
Villa 99 / Ambiance Architectural Studio - Interior Photography
© Arash Akhtaran

The land consists of two main lines that divide the garden into two halves. The bedrooms are on the lower level and directly facing the garden. Then, there is a transparent box that connects the lobby and the rooms and contains the stairs between the two levels. After that, there is the main lobby, which overlooks the pool and the garden from one side and leads to the main door of the garden from the other side. The main hall, guest service, kitchen, and living room are connected to the lobby on the next level, and finally, the room is placed on the lower volume through a window that contains a spiral staircase. The use of this room is for relaxation and study, and, of course, the overall view of the entire site is considered.

Villa 99 / Ambiance Architectural Studio - Interior Photography, Door, Windows
© Arash Akhtaran
Villa 99 / Ambiance Architectural Studio - Image 24 of 24
Elevation and Sections
Villa 99 / Ambiance Architectural Studio - Interior Photography, Windows
© Arash Akhtaran

One of the design challenges was the placement of the garden in the main flood path. Directing and transferring water unconventionally was done by an old channel to the adjacent garden. Designing and implementing a flood dam and directing water in such a way that it serves the garden's design and access to it for clearing and control at any time is one of the important actions of the design and implementation team in this project.

Villa 99 / Ambiance Architectural Studio - Interior Photography, Garden
© Arash Akhtaran

The cream-colored rubble stone material, which is very similar to the age of the garden, was chosen as the main material of the body, and flat cement was chosen as the second material on the walls of the facade. The use of metal with rust has been done in such a way that in a moment of history, time has stopped, and these metals have remained in the same form at that moment forever.

Villa 99 / Ambiance Architectural Studio - Interior Photography, Windows, Garden, Forest
© Arash Akhtaran
Villa 99 / Ambiance Architectural Studio - Image 23 of 24
Elevations

The designer's effort in designing and making these volumes, as well as door handles and locks, chandeliers, barbecues, sinks, and faucets in the outdoor space using rusted metals but with a different and mechanical approach as independent members added to the body of the garden. It has created a subtle and sweet contradiction in the audience's mind as if these bodies and objects, despite their inherent strength and solidity, have taken refuge in the lap of the garden and its ancient nature and are even trying to serve it.

Villa 99 / Ambiance Architectural Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Courtyard
© Arash Akhtaran

Ambiance Architectural Studio
GlassSteelConcrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIran

Cite: "Villa 99 / Ambiance Architectural Studio" 12 Jan 2024. ArchDaily.

