Lunet Boutique / Bogdan Ciocodeica Studio

+ 19

Retail • Bucarest, Romania Architects: Bogdan Ciocodeica Studio

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 70 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Vlad Patru

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: &Tradition , CE.SI. Ceramica

Lead Architects: Bogdan Ciocodeica, Adelina Cucoranu, Cristina Iordache, Ines Junger

Custom Made Furniture: ZWART Studio

Ready Made Furniture: The EDIT

Contractor: PAB Group

Lighting Designer: Albora Concept

Custom Made Carpet: Carpet&more

Custom Made Curtains: Karo

Custom Made Eyewear Display: Atelier Moldoveanu

Special Fabrics: Stage&showtech

City: Bucarest

Country: Romania

Text description provided by the architects. The store is a node, an homage to old-style eyewear stores, reinterpreted and recontextualized in a contemporary way. All the shapes and volumes are stylized and synthesized to their essence, stripped of unnecessary information so that they become almost low-resolution images, containing only the vital information, thus making up for a playful and pixelated environment.

The central display modules balance the otherwise warm space with a touch of industrial aesthetic, a mix of brushed metal and mirror cladding, keeping in line with the original concept of the first Lunet store, that of individual trying stations, that offer a more intimate experience to the customer.

The wooden vertical pieces, almost mimicking structural elements, are pixelated versions of columns infusing the space with a whimsical playfulness. The pixel pattern is found throughout the entire space, in the rug details and also at the reception desk. In between the wooden pillars, the walls are painted in a burnt sienna color with a translucent latex curtain in front giving depth and texture to the otherwise straight walls, granting it almost a blurry vision-like effect.

The optometrist examining room is minimalist, and austere, with colorful walls and a mural that serves as backdrop for the projection of the letters.

The new Lunet space continues the tradition of promoting quality design and creating a special environment for the clients with the human user at the center of its focus. The store aims to educate customers on what interior architecture can offer when done correctly at the same time producing a room that feels contemporary, comfortable and welcoming.