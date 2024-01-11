Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Argentina
  5. Mirador House / Lépore & Salvini - Arquitectura & Atelier

Mirador House / Lépore & Salvini - Arquitectura & Atelier

Save
Mirador House / Lépore & Salvini - Arquitectura & Atelier

Mirador House / Lépore & Salvini - Arquitectura & Atelier - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, GardenMirador House / Lépore & Salvini - Arquitectura & Atelier - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Windows, ChairMirador House / Lépore & Salvini - Arquitectura & Atelier - Exterior Photography, Garden, CourtyardMirador House / Lépore & Salvini - Arquitectura & Atelier - Exterior Photography, Facade, GardenMirador House / Lépore & Salvini - Arquitectura & Atelier - More Images+ 22

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Mar del Plata, Argentina
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Mirador House / Lépore & Salvini - Arquitectura & Atelier - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Victoria E. Sierra King

Text description provided by the architects. Located in a corner of the highest blocks in the south of Mar del Plata, in the San Carlos neighborhood, this family home, designed for a famous landscaper of the city and his wife, is brought to life. The morphology of the volume was inspired by the powerful panoramic views all around. In front of the house, the Atlantic Ocean in all its immensity has two unique details: the first one being toward the south, where the sea breaks on a cliff; and the second one, ‘La Restinga’, situated to the northeast, where the last stretch of the ‘Tandilia’ mountain chain submerges into the sea.

Save this picture!
Mirador House / Lépore & Salvini - Arquitectura & Atelier - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Garden
© Victoria E. Sierra King
Save this picture!
Mirador House / Lépore & Salvini - Arquitectura & Atelier - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden
© Victoria E. Sierra King
Save this picture!
Mirador House / Lépore & Salvini - Arquitectura & Atelier - Exterior Photography, Coast
© Victoria E. Sierra King

The initial project decision was to frame this panoramic view into two ‘photographs’, so the volume built on the upper floor took the shape of a ‘Greek Y’. Two of the ends are canyons that frame the landscape: Towards the break and the ‘Restinga’. To generate this, the common spaces like the kitchen, dining and living room, and the master bedroom were located on the upper floor. Leaving the rest of the rooms in the house, such as the garage, laundry room, and guest bedroom, located on the ground floor, hidden among the vegetation.

Save this picture!
Mirador House / Lépore & Salvini - Arquitectura & Atelier - Interior Photography, Table, Beam
© Victoria E. Sierra King
Save this picture!
Mirador House / Lépore & Salvini - Arquitectura & Atelier - Image 25 of 27
Plan - Ground floor

The morphological arrangement also resolved the protection of the garden and terraces towards the sun. From the southeast to the northeast, the house is sheltered from the strong and cold winds of the city of Mar del Plata, allowing the terraced gardens to make use of the sun and the different plant species to evolve favorably.

Save this picture!
Mirador House / Lépore & Salvini - Arquitectura & Atelier - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Windows, Chair
© Victoria E. Sierra King
Save this picture!
Mirador House / Lépore & Salvini - Arquitectura & Atelier - Interior Photography, Door
© Victoria E. Sierra King

The garden in front, composed of plants of native species, ties the house to the earth, roots it and offers it to the natural urban landscape of the area, to its unique natural cliffs that were formed over time by sediments from the Andes Mountains that traveled through the wind. Some local grasses trapped these sediments that layer by layer formed the cliffs. Geology, landscaping and architecture dance together in this home.

Save this picture!
Mirador House / Lépore & Salvini - Arquitectura & Atelier - Exterior Photography, Windows, Garden
© Victoria E. Sierra King

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Lépore & Salvini - Arquitectura & Atelier
Office

Materials

GlassConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesArgentina

Materials and Tags

GlassConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesArgentina
Cite: "Mirador House / Lépore & Salvini - Arquitectura & Atelier" [Casa Mirador / Lépore & Salvini - Arquitectura & Atelier] 11 Jan 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1012084/mirador-house-lepore-and-salvini-arquitectura-and-atelier> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Top #Tags