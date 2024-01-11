Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
Save
© Lucas Peters Architektur Photography

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Horgen, Switzerland
  • Project Management: Jana Hausknecht
  • General Contractor : bau construct services ag
  • City: Horgen
  • Country: Switzerland
Residential Building Saentis 3x3 / lilin architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Lucas Peters Architektur Photography

Text description provided by the architects. The residential neighborhood lies like a green island in the municipality of Horgen between the main roads of Seestrasse and Einsiedlerstrasse.

Residential Building Saentis 3x3 / lilin architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Garden
© Lucas Peters Architektur Photography
Residential Building Saentis 3x3 / lilin architekten - Image 22 of 34
Plan - Site

The plot, whose terrain slopes diagonally on two sides, offers an unobstructed view of Lake Zurich and the Saentis to the north, while the neighborhood access road is located on the hillside to the south. To do justice to the premise of optimal utilization and the small-scale appearance of the neighborhood, the building is divided into three cubes with staggered height levels. 

Residential Building Saentis 3x3 / lilin architekten - Exterior Photography
© Lucas Peters Architektur Photography
Residential Building Saentis 3x3 / lilin architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Lucas Peters Architektur Photography

In the tradition of a hôtel particulier, access to the building is via a head-end structure with a vehicle lift to the underground car park. An external staircase leads to the prestigious cour d'entrée.

Residential Building Saentis 3x3 / lilin architekten - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Lucas Peters Architektur Photography
Residential Building Saentis 3x3 / lilin architekten - Interior Photography, Windows, Door, Fence, Facade, Handrail, Balcony
© Lucas Peters Architektur Photography
Residential Building Saentis 3x3 / lilin architekten - Interior Photography, Fence, Windows, Balcony
© Lucas Peters Architektur Photography

On the north side, the building with its different terrace levels is enthroned above the Distelweg and presents itself with a discreet noblesse. This expression is emphasized by a white, finely detailed façade cladding of surrounding bands and ascending reveals. Dense planting provides the right amount of privacy and neighborly interaction.

Residential Building Saentis 3x3 / lilin architekten - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop
© Lucas Peters Architektur Photography

Project gallery

lilin architekten
lilin architekten
Office

"Residential Building Saentis 3x3 / lilin architekten" 11 Jan 2024.

