© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024
ID House / Wahana Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows, GardenID House / Wahana Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, BeamID House / Wahana Architects - Interior Photography, BeamID House / Wahana Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows, Handrail, BeamID House / Wahana Architects - More Images+ 20

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Yakarta, Indonesia
  • Architects: Wahana Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  300
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Lead Architects: Rudy Kelana
  • Design Team: Ruth Connie Rajagukguk, Gloria Gracia
  • Interior Designer: Wahana Architects
  • Contractor: Gin Contractor
  • Interior Contractor: ARF Interior
  • City: Yakarta
  • Country: Indonesia
ID House / Wahana Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows, Garden

Text description provided by the architects. ID House, nestled within the serene ambiance of the housing complex, was built on an area of ​​300 square meters, with a total building area of ​​500 square meters. This house is designed to meet the needs of a small family consisting of two children, with a primary focus on seamlessly integrating the outdoors and indoors. The central objective is to foster an environment that encourages family interaction and shared moments.

ID House / Wahana Architects - Interior Photography, Beam
ID House / Wahana Architects - Image 22 of 25
First Floor Plan
ID House / Wahana Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Windows, Chair, Beam

Spanning across three distinct floors, the house boasts a unique spatial arrangement that enhances the living experience. The first floor introduces an open-plan concept, merging the living and dining areas to create a harmonious environment. This design choice dissolves the boundaries between the interior and the adjacent garden, forging a strong connection with nature.

ID House / Wahana Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows, Handrail, Beam

On the second floor, one finds a family room, a guest bedroom, and a work area. On this level, there is a large void that pierces through the middle, effectively bridging the family room and dining area on the first floor. This architectural element fosters a sense of continuity and unity within the house, further promoting family togetherness.

ID House / Wahana Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows, Beam
ID House / Wahana Architects - Image 23 of 25
Second Floor Plan
ID House / Wahana Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Windows, Countertop, Beam

The third floor serves as a space for privacy and relaxation. It houses the master bedroom and children's bedrooms, providing each family member with their personal retreats. This separation of spaces on the upper level allows for quiet solitude when needed, while the lower floors remain dedicated to communal living and interaction.

Project gallery

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndonesia
Cite: "ID House / Wahana Architects" 09 Jan 2024. ArchDaily.

