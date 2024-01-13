Becva River Bridge / Strasky, Husty a partneri (SHP)

+ 25

Owner: Microregion Hranicko, Hranice together with the State Transport Infrastructure Fund, Prague

General Contractor: Joint Venture of firms Eurovia CS, a.s. Prague and KKS, s.r.o., Zlin

Static And Dynamic Tests: Stráský, Hustý a partneři, s.r.o., Brno

City: Ústí

Country: Czech Republic

Text description provided by the architects. The bridge, which is situated between small villages Usti and Cernotin, is a part of the bicycle path Becva connecting the cities of Karlovice and Tovacov. The elevation of the bridge, which perpendicularly crosses the River Becva, is in a crest curve with a radius of 1 705 m, and the tangents are in the longitudinal slope of 5.26%. The width between the railings is 3.50 m. Concurrently with the bridge construction, widening of the river bed solving flood problems, was also performed.

The footbridge consists of a prestressed concrete deck of three 15.75+105.00+15.75 m, which is suspended on two inclined suspension cables. The maximum sag of the suspension cables in the middle of the main span is 11.50 m. The 18.50 m tall concrete pylons have the shape of a letter V.

The concrete deck of a total length of 138.55 m is assembled of 45 three-meter long prefabricated segments and two strengthened 1.775 m long end segments. The streamlined cross-section of the bridge deck consists of 820 mm wide and 400 mm deep edge beams and a 120 mm thick bridge deck slab. Each segment is reinforced by floor beams at the longitudinal edges. The bridge deck is longitudinally prestressed by 2x2 tendons consisting of 22 mono-strands situated at the edge beams.

The suspended cables which are formed by locked coil strands are fixed and connected with the central segment. At the end segments, longitudinal prestressing tendons, bearings, and expansion joints are anchored. The deck is connected with the abutments by shock transition units. The tensile force from the suspension cables is transmitted to the end anchor blocks which function as the end abutments too. The abutments are supported by drilled shafts, which are prestressed by inclined soil anchors.

A simple railing, which is formed by a handrail supported by inclined posts, has horizontal bar filling. The walkway is lit by LED lights situated in the handrails. The shock transition units, together with the fixed connection of the suspension cables with the deck at the mid-span, create a structural system reducing the dynamic response of the bridge to the dynamic load created by moving people and by the wind. Also, the outwards inclination of the suspension cables significantly horizontally stiffened the deck. The static and dynamic loading tests confirmed the results of the analyses.

Utilizing the suspension structural system allowed to design of a slender and transparent structure whose scale corresponds to the setting and whose shape matches with the beautiful countryside where there is no straight line. The structure is light and transparent; it consists of elements that have a human scale. The structure does not overcome the surroundings, but it complements it. The bridge is comfortable for the users, and its movement caused by walking people or wind does not cause unpleasant feelings to users.