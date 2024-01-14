Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Spain
  5. Three Little Pigs House / EME157

Three Little Pigs House / EME157

Save
Three Little Pigs House / EME157

Three Little Pigs House / EME157 - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeThree Little Pigs House / EME157 - Interior PhotographyThree Little Pigs House / EME157 - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, WindowsThree Little Pigs House / EME157 - Interior Photography, Kitchen, TableThree Little Pigs House / EME157 - More Images+ 45

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses, Renovation
Madrid, Spain
  • Architects: EME157
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  545
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Luis Diaz Diaz
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Vibia, Amorim, Cortizo, Cubro, Huguet, ICONICO, Juan Ruíz Rivas
  • Lead Architects: Silvia Méndez-Vigo Chillida + Gerardo Macarrón Jaqueti
  • Architects: María López González, Elena María Sáenz Pérez
  • Contractor: Edificación Arquimac
  • Program / Use / Building Function: Residential: houses, refurbishment: renovation
  • City: Madrid
  • Country: Spain
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Three Little Pigs House / EME157 - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Luis Diaz Diaz

Text description provided by the architects. The intervention updates a house built in the 90s on the outskirts of Madrid. Originally, it consisted of a cubical volume, made of red brick with a flat tiled hipped roof. In the SW corner, a double-height oblique porch interrupted the volume.

Save this picture!
Three Little Pigs House / EME157 - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Luis Diaz Diaz
Save this picture!
Three Little Pigs House / EME157 - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Luis Diaz Diaz

Hundred-year-old pine trees surround the house. It seemed important to us to blend in with the surroundings. The idea of lining it with cork was the starting point. The cork blends in with the bark of other trees, guarantees durability, and improves the thermal properties of the façade. The appearance is similar to that of a stone tile but with a warmer and lighter appearance. We decided to cover only the façades of the cube with cork, maintaining the hipped roof and leaving the brick painted black in the auxiliary constructions.

Save this picture!
Three Little Pigs House / EME157 - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Garden
© Luis Diaz Diaz
Save this picture!
Three Little Pigs House / EME157 - Interior Photography, Chair, Beam, Sink
© Luis Diaz Diaz

The composition of the openings in the façade responds to solar capture and protection. In the North, they are scarce, in the South abundant and protected externally, and to the East and West, a sheet located at the bottom protects them from solar radiation and the lack of privacy.

Save this picture!
Three Little Pigs House / EME157 - Image 50 of 50
Axo 02

A concrete bench runs along the south elevation acting as a basement, it is also visible in the interior as an ash bench and extends to the sides blurring the limits of the cube. The South window, on top of it, runs through the three main spaces of the house and connects all of them. It is an important compositional element; it gives warmth and humanizes this wide space.

Save this picture!
Three Little Pigs House / EME157 - Exterior Photography
© Luis Diaz Diaz

On the interior, a sliding cork door runs lengthwise and divides the entire house. On the one side are the hall, stairs, kitchen, and service bedroom. On the other side, a single room with four columns and a double-height ceiling divides the space into six quadrants. The first three, close to the sliding windows, are the dining room and living room.

Save this picture!
Three Little Pigs House / EME157 - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Shelving
© Luis Diaz Diaz
Save this picture!
Three Little Pigs House / EME157 - Interior Photography
© Luis Diaz Diaz
Save this picture!
Three Little Pigs House / EME157 - Image 44 of 50
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
Three Little Pigs House / EME157 - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Sink
© Luis Diaz Diaz

The other three located in the center have no defined program and function as a large corridor that connects both sides of the garden. This sliding cork door creates different relationships between the server and served spaces depending on the time of day and needs.

Save this picture!
Three Little Pigs House / EME157 - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table
© Luis Diaz Diaz
Save this picture!
Three Little Pigs House / EME157 - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table
© Luis Diaz Diaz

The interior combines a few materials. Polished concrete floors; wooden tables, benches, and countertops; stainless steel and white laminate in the kitchen; and plaster showers and bathtubs. The stairs lead you to the hall on the upper floor, which also serves as a study, work, reading and restroom. From here, there is access to the daughter’s bedrooms and to the master bedroom through a large dressing room.

Save this picture!
Three Little Pigs House / EME157 - Interior Photography
© Luis Diaz Diaz

Outside, on the South East corner, the interior grid expands to the exterior forming four more quadrants embraced by the concrete bench and the brick wall. The landscaping renovation focused on the areas close to the main facades, preserved the pre-existing esplanade of grass and pine trees and extended to the lower platform dedicated to the swimming pool.

Save this picture!
Three Little Pigs House / EME157 - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Windows, Countertop
© Luis Diaz Diaz

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
EME157
Office

Materials

GlassConcreteBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationSpain

Materials and Tags

GlassConcreteBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationSpain
Cite: "Three Little Pigs House / EME157" 14 Jan 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1011986/three-little-pigs-house-eme157> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Wing Chairs

Top #Tags