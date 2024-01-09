Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
Everden Residence / Studio AC

Everden Residence / Studio AC
Everden Residence / Studio AC - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Doublespace Photography

Everden Residence / Studio AC

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Toronto, Canada
© Doublespace Photography
Everden Residence / Studio AC - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Doublespace Photography

Text description provided by the architects. StudioAC introduces Everden, its newly built construction of a single-family residence. The brief was to create a home that felt unique and personal to the homeowners, unapologetically contemporary, while still having cues to the traditional ideas of “house”. What followed was a three-story form, reading as stacked boxes, carrying the motif of “house” throughout the interior.

Save this picture!
Everden Residence / Studio AC - Interior Photography, Facade
© Doublespace Photography

While a gabled roof is one of the quintessential icons of “house”, the Studio was interested in elevating this phenomenon beyond motif to a spatial experience that defined a narrative throughout the project. A gabled space on Level 3 relates to the roofline, however, a decision was made that the ground floor, often relegated to cubic space, should be provided with a gable extrusion as well to enhance the sense of ‘house’ across the shared living spaces. This combined a planimetric and material direction that would emphasize a three-dimensional stacking and staggering that plays with the definition between form, space, and motif.

Save this picture!
Everden Residence / Studio AC - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Beam
© Doublespace Photography
© Doublespace Photography
Everden Residence / Studio AC - Interior Photography
© Doublespace Photography
Floor plan
Everden Residence / Studio AC - Image 19 of 25
Floor plan
© Doublespace Photography
Everden Residence / Studio AC - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, Beam
© Doublespace Photography

The Everden house places much of its emphasis on the experience of space, allowing for flexibility with material expression. This approach was integral to working with the clients' budget strategy and thesis: to create an impactful project without being indulgent. The house features an exterior cladding of corrugated metal - durable, affordable, and familiar.

© Doublespace Photography
Everden Residence / Studio AC - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows, Beam
© Doublespace Photography

The material is elevated through the precise detailing of levels and parapets to create the illusion of stacked boxes. Similarly, the interior focuses on one critical move: the peaked ceiling scape. This allowed other details to become secondary and, in doing so, more cost-effective.

© Doublespace Photography
Everden Residence / Studio AC - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Bed, Windows, Beam
© Doublespace Photography

Cite: "Everden Residence / Studio AC" 09 Jan 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1011967/everden-residence-studio-ac> ISSN 0719-8884

