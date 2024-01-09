Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
  House in Fonte das Perdizes / gonçalobonniz arquitectos

House in Fonte das Perdizes / gonçalobonniz arquitectos

House in Fonte das Perdizes / gonçalobonniz arquitectos

House in Fonte das Perdizes / gonçalobonniz arquitectos - Exterior Photography
House in Fonte das Perdizes / gonçalobonniz arquitectos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Shelving, Chair, Beam
House in Fonte das Perdizes / gonçalobonniz arquitectos - Interior Photography, Kitchen
House in Fonte das Perdizes / gonçalobonniz arquitectos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Beam, Deck

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Grândola, Portugal
  • Architects: gonçalobonniz arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  500
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Geraldine Bruneel, José Campos
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Kebony, CR Cerâmicas, OHM, Secil
  • Lead Architect: Gonçalo Bonniz
  • Project Team: Teresa Cabido
  • Structure: Elíptica - Engº Rui Pires
  • Installations: Sustentável - Engº Jorge Rosa
  • Landscape Design: Greengest - Arqtª Ana Videira
  • Decoration: Flores Textile Studio - Emma Pucci, Valentina Pilia
  • Construction Company: Matriz - Engº Filipe Queiroz
  • City: Grândola
  • Country: Portugal
© José Campos
House in Fonte das Perdizes / gonçalobonniz arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© José Campos

Text description provided by the architects. Designing Fonte das Perdizes house was quite a different challenge, as the program demanded a contemporary modern shaped house, fully integrated into Alentejo’s rough natural landscape.

© José Campos
House in Fonte das Perdizes / gonçalobonniz arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© José Campos

The right spot to build the house was naturally chosen, as it was the only one that would allow the house to dominate the landscape, have the best contact with natural surroundings and preserve the existing holm-oak trees. This preserved trees, helped to carve the shape of the house, and contributed to value   the house areas, making them more integrated into de land.

© Geraldine Bruneel
House in Fonte das Perdizes / gonçalobonniz arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Geraldine Bruneel
© Geraldine Bruneel
House in Fonte das Perdizes / gonçalobonniz arquitectos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Beam, Deck
© Geraldine Bruneel

The use of natural colors was also essential to the development of this project, its chromatic integration was a major factor in causing the natural blending of the house into the rural landscape, so we favored the use of materials that would blend with the native colors, and at the same time offer the durability required in the harsh climate of Alentejo. The existence of a multicolored slate stone, with grey and brown pigments, were the key colors that guided materials selection.

© Geraldine Bruneel
House in Fonte das Perdizes / gonçalobonniz arquitectos - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Geraldine Bruneel
Plan - Ground floor
House in Fonte das Perdizes / gonçalobonniz arquitectos - Image 30 of 34
Plan - Ground floor
© José Campos
House in Fonte das Perdizes / gonçalobonniz arquitectos - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© José Campos

Being concrete one of the preselected materials, we only had to adjust its color to the desired tone, a dark grey. On the other hand, to match the brown color, we needed a warmer material, having selected a Pinewood, with a special treatment that would allow it to be used on the house interiors and exteriors, resulting in a perfect combination of dark grey concrete and dark silky wood.

© Geraldine Bruneel
House in Fonte das Perdizes / gonçalobonniz arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Geraldine Bruneel

The house shape, made in 3, 45-degree wings, follows an East to West orientation and radically separates North from South, with a 47-meter-long blind concrete wall, 3,50 meters tall. The house's main entrance was set to be done through a small private patio, marked by an old holm-oak tree, serving as a hinge and a balance point for the whole project.

© Geraldine Bruneel
House in Fonte das Perdizes / gonçalobonniz arquitectos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair, Beam
© Geraldine Bruneel
Sections
House in Fonte das Perdizes / gonçalobonniz arquitectos - Image 32 of 34
Sections
© Geraldine Bruneel
House in Fonte das Perdizes / gonçalobonniz arquitectos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Beam
© Geraldine Bruneel

Once, this north barrier is passed, the house opens widely onto Alentejo Landscape, where its 170m2 social area, shares a 35-meter wide window, protected by a 5-meter cantilevered concrete overhang that guards the house interior from the summer scorching heat.

© José Campos
House in Fonte das Perdizes / gonçalobonniz arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© José Campos

The kitchen, positioned in the middle wing of the house, separates the dining area, on the east side, from the living area, on the west side, and opens to a wide terrace. The private part of the house is located on the side wings, east and west, with access by long corridors that are illuminated by the 2 house entrance doors, leading to the bedrooms.

© José Campos
House in Fonte das Perdizes / gonçalobonniz arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Beam
© José Campos
© José Campos
House in Fonte das Perdizes / gonçalobonniz arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© José Campos

The house interiors use the same materials that were chosen to the exterior, minimizing as much as possible the variety of materials and the color scheme of the project, thus, the walls, ceilings and floors use the same exposed dark grey concrete and all millwork was designed to keep an even architectural language throughout the house features, using the same brown Pine wood, on wall claddings, interior doors, 3 meter tall pivoting doors, wardrobes, bathroom and kitchen cabinets and also, on bedroom shutters.

© José Campos
House in Fonte das Perdizes / gonçalobonniz arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows
© José Campos

Project gallery

About this office
gonçalobonniz arquitectos
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Portugal
Cite: "House in Fonte das Perdizes / gonçalobonniz arquitectos" [Casa Fonte das Perdizes / gonçalobonniz arquitectos] 09 Jan 2024. ArchDaily.

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

