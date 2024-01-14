Galeana Maravatio House / Cometrue | Jaime Miranda González

+ 25

Team: Rigel Ferreira, Lilly Armenta, Iveth Solís, Karla Delgado, Jorge Jiménez, Elena Isabel Ramírez, Esteban Juárez,

Landscape: Rigel Ferreira, Patricia González, Gustavo Jaime Miranda

Structural Engineering: José Luis Estudillo

Civil Works: Adán Cortés Gaytán, Bartolo Encarnación

Electrical And Mechanical Installations: Jorge Morales, Guillermo López, Juan Cruz

Finishes: Manuél Romero

Window And Door Frames: CRIVIAL, Alejandro Hernández

Carpentries: David Pérez

Blacksmiths: José Luis Bustos

Concrete: AGP Concretos José Antonio González Peñaloza

City: Maravatio de Ocampo

Country: Mexico

Text description provided by the architects. Galeana Maravatío House is the home of a couple. A single-family home located near the center of Maravatío, Mexico. The irregular shape of the terrain can be defined by 3 interlocking squares with a longitudinal orientation from south to north.

It is a place to live every day, where it can occasionally receive other family members. The design axes: a portico with solar incidence most of the year, a direct relationship with the vegetation and the spaces for daily use located on a single floor.

With a sloping terrain, with two meters of difference at its ends, the proposal consisted of the transformation of the existing embankments into filter terraces. The interaction of the couple and the garden is essential to allow some therapy, play, meditation, and learning for themselves and the rest of their family.

The general scheme of the project is divided into access, walkway, portico, spaces for daily use and spaces for occasional use. Under the premise of being a walkable house in its entirety, developed on a single floor, without steps and with gentle slopes, the walkway on the longitudinal axis of the land connects the southern access with the spaces for daily use, located to the north of the project.

The access porch to the house allows direct interaction with the garden, enjoying the mild climate all year round, as well as protection from solar incidence. The use of tepetate ashlar, clay tiles and wood, exposes the management of local materials and construction techniques. The project preserves an old adobe wall, an element that articulates the project with the street and its local urban image.