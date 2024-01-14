Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
Galeana Maravatio House / Cometrue | Jaime Miranda González - Interior Photography, FacadeGaleana Maravatio House / Cometrue | Jaime Miranda González - Interior Photography, StairsGaleana Maravatio House / Cometrue | Jaime Miranda González - Interior Photography, Kitchen, CountertopGaleana Maravatio House / Cometrue | Jaime Miranda González - Interior Photography, Windows, HandrailGaleana Maravatio House / Cometrue | Jaime Miranda González - More Images

Houses
Maravatio de Ocampo, Mexico
  • Architects: Cometrue | Jaime Miranda González
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  617
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ariadna Polo
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  AGP Concretos, Behr, Cementos Cruz Azul, Crivial, Helvex, Interceramic, Ladrillera Mecanizada, Mabe, Rotoplas, Tecnolite, Tekno-Step, USG
  • Lead Architect: Jaime Miranda González
  • Team: Rigel Ferreira, Lilly Armenta, Iveth Solís, Karla Delgado, Jorge Jiménez, Elena Isabel Ramírez, Esteban Juárez,
  • Landscape: Rigel Ferreira, Patricia González, Gustavo Jaime Miranda
  • Structural Engineering: José Luis Estudillo
  • Civil Works: Adán Cortés Gaytán, Bartolo Encarnación
  • Electrical And Mechanical Installations: Jorge Morales, Guillermo López, Juan Cruz
  • Finishes: Manuél Romero
  • Window And Door Frames: CRIVIAL, Alejandro Hernández
  • Carpentries: David Pérez
  • Blacksmiths: José Luis Bustos
  • Concrete: AGP Concretos José Antonio González Peñaloza
  • City: Maravatio de Ocampo
  • Country: Mexico
© Ariadna Polo
Galeana Maravatio House / Cometrue | Jaime Miranda González - Interior Photography, Facade
© Ariadna Polo

Text description provided by the architects. Galeana Maravatío House is the home of a couple. A single-family home located near the center of Maravatío, Mexico. The irregular shape of the terrain can be defined by 3 interlocking squares with a longitudinal orientation from south to north.

© Ariadna Polo
Galeana Maravatio House / Cometrue | Jaime Miranda González - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Ariadna Polo
© Ariadna Polo
Galeana Maravatio House / Cometrue | Jaime Miranda González - Image 22 of 30
Sketch

It is a place to live every day, where it can occasionally receive other family members. The design axes: a portico with solar incidence most of the year, a direct relationship with the vegetation and the spaces for daily use located on a single floor.

© Ariadna Polo
Galeana Maravatio House / Cometrue | Jaime Miranda González - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair
© Ariadna Polo

With a sloping terrain, with two meters of difference at its ends, the proposal consisted of the transformation of the existing embankments into filter terraces. The interaction of the couple and the garden is essential to allow some therapy, play, meditation, and learning for themselves and the rest of their family.

© Ariadna Polo
Galeana Maravatio House / Cometrue | Jaime Miranda González - Interior Photography, Beam
© Ariadna Polo
© Ariadna Polo
Galeana Maravatio House / Cometrue | Jaime Miranda González - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Table, Beam, Windows
© Ariadna Polo
© Ariadna Polo
Galeana Maravatio House / Cometrue | Jaime Miranda González - Image 25 of 30
Ground Floor Plan
© Ariadna Polo
Galeana Maravatio House / Cometrue | Jaime Miranda González - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, Bed
© Ariadna Polo

The general scheme of the project is divided into access, walkway, portico, spaces for daily use and spaces for occasional use. Under the premise of being a walkable house in its entirety, developed on a single floor, without steps and with gentle slopes, the walkway on the longitudinal axis of the land connects the southern access with the spaces for daily use, located to the north of the project.

© Ariadna Polo
Galeana Maravatio House / Cometrue | Jaime Miranda González - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Ariadna Polo
© Ariadna Polo
Galeana Maravatio House / Cometrue | Jaime Miranda González - Exterior Photography, Windows, Chair, Facade
© Ariadna Polo
© Ariadna Polo
Galeana Maravatio House / Cometrue | Jaime Miranda González - Image 30 of 30
Section
© Ariadna Polo
Galeana Maravatio House / Cometrue | Jaime Miranda González - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Ariadna Polo

The access porch to the house allows direct interaction with the garden, enjoying the mild climate all year round, as well as protection from solar incidence. The use of tepetate ashlar, clay tiles and wood, exposes the management of local materials and construction techniques. The project preserves an old adobe wall, an element that articulates the project with the street and its local urban image.

© Ariadna Polo
Galeana Maravatio House / Cometrue | Jaime Miranda González - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Ariadna Polo
© Ariadna Polo
Galeana Maravatio House / Cometrue | Jaime Miranda González - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Ariadna Polo

Project gallery

