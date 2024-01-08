Family House Dolní Malá Úpa / mar.s architects

+ 23

Houses • Malá Úpa, Czech Republic Architects: mar.s architects

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 402 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2022

Photographs Photographs: BoysPlayNice

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project TON Bomma , Brokis , Josko , Marthi , Trapa Manufacturers:

Lead Architects: Martin Šenberger

Co Author: Václav Kastner

Program / Use / Building Function: Family House

City: Malá Úpa

Country: Czech Republic

Text description provided by the architects. In the exceptional context of the mountain village of Malá Úpa, we designed a house for friends that draws inspiration from historical buildings in the Krkonoše Mountains, utilizing centuries-old knowledge of mountain living and transforming it for contemporary residential needs. The house is positioned towards the western sloping mountain meadow of the boundary ridge, confirming local customs both in its distance from the road and alignment of the ridge. It echoes the shape of historical mountain houses while incorporating contemporary architectural principles.

The house's form is simple, notably elongated, set on a notable plinth clad in local stone. The volume above the stone base is clad in untreated wood, gradually evolving its expression over time, acquiring a silvery-grey hue. As time passes, the white-painted battens covering the seams between the facade planks increasingly stand out as an accent. This facade ensures longevity even in the conditions of our highest mountains. The roofing is addressed with a gabled roof covered in black-lacquered aluminum sheeting, featuring a pair of dormers deliberately set back from the gables. The smaller dormer facing the road is entirely clad with roof sheeting, while the larger dormer, oriented toward the view and illuminating the bedroom, has its front facade clad in wood.

In the western part, the main volume of the house is expanded by a veranda inspired by the extensions of historic cottages. The veranda is partially covered with vertical lathing at the facade level, creating a buffer between the interior and exterior, visually reducing the effect of the veranda breaking through. As an accent, a contemporary, fully open steel terrace extends from the veranda, hovering above the surrounding terrain, supported by a pair of splayed legs. During extreme weather conditions, when the surroundings blur and visibility is minimal, it becomes a commanding bridge in the middle of nothingness.

The contrast to the open facade with the veranda is the facade facing the road, where the house appears more closed-off. This facade conceals all elements that aren't desirable to accentuate. The only prominent feature opposing the metal dormer is the black entrance steel box, shielding against direct weather impact. Through the entrance box, visitors enter the vestibule and continue further into the house with a natural flow between rooms, where the spacious living area takes precedence. From the ground floor, stairs lead to the basement with home wellness and a sports area or to the attic, which is purely designated for bedrooms.

The interior concept aligns with the modest character of the house, aiming to create a dignified haven for the family, ensuring everyone feels comfortable even during the harshest mountain storms. The interior prominently features wood complemented by subtle muted colors and carefully chosen craftsmanship and artistic elements.