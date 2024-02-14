Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
  5. Haven Gymnasium / debartolo architects

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Gymnasium
Glendale, United States
  • Architects: debartolo architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  18500 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Jason Roehner
  • Lead Architects: debartolo architects: Jack DeBartolo 3 FAIA, Jeff Kershaw, Mike Roth, Mckenna Monheim
  • Contractor: robert porter construction
  • Structural: rudow + berry structural engineering
  • Landscape Architecture: norris design
  • Civil Engineering: cypress civil
  • Mechanical Engineering: associated mechanical engineers
  • Electrical Engineering: woodward engineering
  • City: Glendale
  • Country: United States
Haven Gymnasium / debartolo architects - Exterior Photography
© Jason Roehner

Text description provided by the architects. The Haven Gymnasium is located in Glendale, Arizona, approximately 17 miles from the central business district of downtown Phoenix. The first building in a multi-phase master plan for the 10-acre site, the new sports complex allows the congregation to generously offer recreation and organized sports programs to the surrounding community and members of the church.

Haven Gymnasium / debartolo architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Jason Roehner
Haven Gymnasium / debartolo architects - Exterior Photography
© Jason Roehner

A new plaza links the original church building and the new gymnasium, creating an entry courtyard filled with benches and native mesquite trees. The geometry of this carefully articulated plaza was influenced by the grid of development that blankets much of the neighboring urban context. A unique fog fountain developed by the architects and landscape architects interrupts this geometry and brings much-needed cooling vapors out of the ground around a ring of large harvested boulders to create a pleasant natural gathering space.

Haven Gymnasium / debartolo architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Jason Roehner

Linking this plaza to the new building is a massive window into the gymnasium that is created by recessing the building entrances. Designed as a sacred and high-performance space, the new gymnasium for the church offers a subdued, understated interior that is filled with gracious daylight.This light-filled interior is achieved through a high clerestory of an innovative polycarbonate glazing system that wraps three sides of the open volume, allowing the interior to remain naturally illuminated throughout the day.

Haven Gymnasium / debartolo architects - Interior Photography, Windows
© Jason Roehner
Haven Gymnasium / debartolo architects - Image 29 of 30
Floor Plan
Haven Gymnasium / debartolo architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Jason Roehner

The large multisport room also utilizes a perforated metal deck and wall panels to control the acoustics within the room while retaining a visually quiet and bright interior free from the typical clutter of acoustical treatments. The voluminous building greets users with a finely articulated facade that reduces its visual scale upon approach and also acts as a simple backdrop against which the life of the church and community can be displayed. At the west end of the building, this articulated facade morphs into a perforated screen that conceals all of the building's mechanical equipment in a thoughtfully designed roof well. 

Haven Gymnasium / debartolo architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden
© Jason Roehner

Project location

Address:5902 W Cactus Rd, Glendale, AZ 85304, United States

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsSports ArchitectureRecreation & TraininggymnasiumUnited States
Cite: "Haven Gymnasium / debartolo architects" 14 Feb 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1011854/haven-gymnasium-debartolo-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

