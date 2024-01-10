How Hidden Fasteners Can Create Seamless Design: The Case of Commercial and Public Architecture

Save this picture! Naturalis Leiden - Naturalis Biodiversity Center, Netherlands | Fastmount™ Panel Mounting. Image Cortesia de Fastmount

Highly desirable in contemporary projects, seamless surfaces symbolize the search for a unified and uninterrupted visual experience, without any noticeable gaps or interruptions. This simple and clean aesthetic demands meticulous attention to detail, emphasizing precision in craftsmanship and execution to achieve an immaculate and flawless finish.

In panel installations, a concealed fastener is a discreet fixing system designed to securely join panels, accessories, or components, remaining completely hidden upon completion, and allowing for this seamless aesthetic. Generally, the system comprises two integral parts –male and female components– which interlock, firmly fixing the panels or components together. The male portion is fixed to the back or frame of a panel, while the female counterpart is fixed to the substrate or an adjacent panel. Once fitted, the fastener disappears from view, providing a sleek, seamless surface, free of any visible screws or hardware, with the advantage of being easily removed and replaced. This allows for maintenance, repairs, or alterations without causing damage to the panels or surfaces.

Different types of concealed fasteners can use variations in their locking mechanisms, load capacities, installation methods, and suitability for specific materials or environments. The company Fastmount allows for diverse applications, meeting a variety of mounting requirements. Whether it involves fixing wall or ceiling panels to wooden structures, aluminum extrusions, or requiring heavy-duty fittings for substantial panels, there are a number of solutions available. The range of solutions accommodates diverse needs and configurations, making it an ideal choice for architects and designers looking for seamless integration.

Whether assembling panels for hotels, hospitals, commercial spaces, or residential interiors, their versatility and reliability allow them to raise the standard of indoor panel installations in a variety of environments. In this exploration, we delve into several case studies, each a testament to the transformative power of this innovative equipment.

Naturalis Leiden – Naturalis Biodiversity Center, Netherlands

The Naturalis Biodiversity Center in Leiden has undergone a radical transformation by incorporating Fastmount panel assembly systems into its emblematic central space. The atrium's concrete structure is designed in interlocking shapes that resemble lacework made of ovals, triangles and hexagons. The light filtering in through the circular windows creates a kind of 'glass crown', a monumental space where scientists, staff, students, and families gather. Using 11,000 pairs of hidden fasteners, the Harryvan Interieurbouw interiors team clad it in 18 mm oak veneered MDF panels. The integration of the Fastmount fittings allowed the panels to be precisely aligned, resulting in a visually impressive atmosphere.

Auckland UNI – University of Auckland, New Zealand

In the central space of the University of Auckland's Science Center, Fastmount's Standard and PanelSafe ranges were used to structure the natural wood veneer panels. Fastmount PC-VM1 was combined with PC-F1A to fasten the extensive red-toned vertical panels spanning three flights of stairs, taking advantage of its exceptional shear strength and adaptable clearance features. In addition, two PanelSafe Easy Fits were employed for each large panel to increase safety and security. These fixtures demonstrated the versatility and strength required for vertical installations while maintaining a cohesive aesthetic throughout the building's atrium.

NH Milano CityLife Hotel – NH Collection Milano CityLife

The NH Milano CityLife Hotel modernized the existing architecture of a church, keeping some of the original components intact, such as the wooden doors and semicircular arches. The main idea was to perfectly merge modern design with historic architecture. Using Stratlock throughout the hotel, Quattroassociati studio achieved a flush finish that maintained a high standard of quality, ensuring easy access to hidden electronic components. The Textile range enhanced the functionality of the restaurant booth seating, facilitating quick removal for cleaning or replacement, showing the adaptability of Fastmount products in a variety of environments.

For two stores in major airports in the Netherlands and Italy, the architects chose to display marble slabs on the façade, a material whose weight is proportional to its nobility. To achieve this, the fixings had to be very well thought-out to properly structure the pieces without drilling holes or protruding into the natural material. The Fastmount Stratlock range was used for this, with the inclusion of lattice details. The choice of SL-FC and SL-M18 equipment highlighted not only their ability to support heavy loads, but also their flexibility for future design changes, guaranteeing a safe but adaptable showcase design.

Minotti Studio – Minotti Studio, Auckland

When ECC created the Minotti Studio in Auckland as an elegant exhibition space for Minotti's contemporary Italian furniture, it was carefully designed through a collaboration between Knight Associates and Minotti's headquarters in Milan. Fastmount was chosen to provide the hidden panel fixings throughout the space. Exemplifying the product's seamless integration, the meticulous alignment of the panels and ECC's attention to detail resulted in an opulent environment that highlighted the Minotti collection.

Each case study is a testimony to innovative solutions, demonstrating how concealed fasteners enable architects and designers to transcend the standards of continuous design in commercial architecture, while enriching the overall atmosphere. By combining precision, durability and flexibility, these products not only enable, but redefine the possibilities of seamlessly integrating aesthetics and functionality into architectural spaces.