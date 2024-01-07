A111 Offices in Barcelona / Batleiroig

+ 21

Architects In Charge: Enric Batlle Durany, Joan Roig i Duran, Albert Gil Margalef

Client: La Llave de Oro

Design Team: Meritxell Moyà Vilalta, Annabel Barba Calpe, Adrià Loza Gutiérrez, Irene Escudé Moreno, Manel Ventura, María Ferrer Morey

Landscape: Clàudia Amías Roget

Agricultural And Environmental Engineering: Yago Cavaller Galí

Structural Engineering: STATIC Ingeniería

Facilities Engineering: JSS

Technical Architects: G3

Facades: Ferrés Arquitectos y Consultores

Leed Consultants: zeb3consulting

Builders: Rubau

City: Barcelona

Country: Spain

Text description provided by the architects. The A111 office building promotes biodiversity and is organized so that all offices have outdoor spaces with abundant vegetation, totaling 1,380 m² of terraces. It has also obtained LEED Platinum and Wiredscore certifications. The project, located in the 22@ district, is on the former site of the "Galletas Viñas" factory, coexisting with the historic building of the industrial complex. Due to its proximity to the historic building and the memory of the neighborhood's past, a respectful attitude is adopted, enabling a harmonious relationship with the surrounding environment.

Through a restrained volumetry, an oxidized facade reminiscent of the brick of old constructions, and the recognition of the chamfer of the Eixample in Barcelona, the project aims to contribute harmoniously and without seeking protagonism to the construction of the new urban landscape, consistent with the evolving scene of Poblenou. The neighborhood is transforming significantly from an industrial space to a more friendly and human environment. One of the strategies involves the inclusion of green axes, allowing interaction with nature, and pedestrianizing streets, such as the Almogàvers axis, adjacent to the building.

Continuing with the construction of the future city, where nature and people become protagonists of the space, the decision is made to provide large terraces on the chamfers and the roof. In these areas, vegetation takes center stage, cascading down the facade and allowing it to blend with the future green axis's vegetation. The ground floor consists of two independent volumes that create a passage between the street and the public space within the block. This connection is seen as a project opportunity to create a representative space, so the passage is expanded to 30 meters in width instead of the 15 meters required by planning regulations.

Similarly, the ground floor pursues two key concepts for the proposal: permeability and transparency. The building's porosity is sought through the central porch, dissolving the private and public space boundary. A covered space, 30 meters long and 5 meters high, is created as a transition between public space and offices. This space is a climatic shelter and a versatile area for multiple activities.

The A111 project aims for transparency on the ground floor. It is decided that the spaces on this floor and the impressive lobby relate clearly to the street through a large glass facade that allows for a direct visual connection. This approach ensures that pedestrians are involved in the interior activity and vice versa, providing the streets with greater security. The goal has been to maximize the flexibility and versatility of the spaces by creating completely open floors, allowing for many possible configurations.

In the floor design, the decision has been made to place the communication and service cores on the party walls, freeing up the facades for the office area. This strategic distribution promotes functionality and optimal use of the available space. The columns have been placed on the facade to enhance flexibility within the offices, creating a wide interior span with a distance of 17.55 meters between columns. This layout facilitates space flexibility and adaptation to different needs and uses. Additionally, having columns on the facade reduces the glazed surface, achieving a proper balance between glazed and opaque areas. This improves the building's energy efficiency by controlling heat gain and reducing dependence on artificial lighting.

The building design promotes the health and comfort of users, encouraging physical and visual connection with nature. A large water sheet is incorporated at the building's entrance, creating a cooling island effect. Additionally, water as a natural element enhances how people experience a place and brings about biological reactions. The interior of the building is planned with expansive communal spaces, emphasizing the importance of indoor air quality. Furthermore, the choice of natural materials, such as wood, is emphasized, promoting environmentally friendly and recyclable materials.

Finally, incorporating vegetation on the chamfer terraces and the large communal terrace on the roof allows users to connect with nature constantly and enhances biodiversity in our city. The architecture of the A111 offices is characterized by a carefully configured exterior, adapting to the building's orientation. This approach ensures optimal solar protection, using different densities of slats that vary depending on the facade's location. This solution serves an aesthetic function and adds a functional element to the design.

One of the most notable advantages of this strategy is that it allows users to perceive and experience natural changes throughout the day. The dynamic slats create constantly moving shadows that project onto interior and exterior surfaces. These changes in light and shadows create a dynamic and visually appealing atmosphere, allowing occupants to directly appreciate the day's progression and connect with the external environment.

Moreover, the variation in light intensity throughout the day impacts the perception of color temperature. This means interior spaces undergo subtle chromatic changes, contributing to fostering circadian rhythm awareness—the connection of occupants with the natural rhythms of the daily cycle. This approach supports the health and well-being of users by promoting a heightened awareness of the time of day and establishing a deeper connection with nature.