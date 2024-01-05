Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Iran
  5. Persica Residential Building / Boozhgan Studio

Persica Residential Building / Boozhgan Studio

Save
Persica Residential Building / Boozhgan Studio

Persica Residential Building / Boozhgan Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadePersica Residential Building / Boozhgan Studio - Exterior Photography, Facade, WindowsPersica Residential Building / Boozhgan Studio - Interior PhotographyPersica Residential Building / Boozhgan Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Cityscape, FacadePersica Residential Building / Boozhgan Studio - More Images+ 18

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Apartments
Iran
  • Design Development: Sara Saghafi moghadam, Neda Vaziri
  • Presentation Team: Kaveh Dadgar, Maryam Memarian
  • Interior Designers: Nabila Jami, Erfan Ahmadi
  • Structural Designer: Azizollah Jebeli
  • Mechanical System Designer: Naser Samadani
  • Electrical System Designer: Parviz Ghasemi Kian
  • Landscape Consultant: Saze Sadr
  • Lighting Consultants: FAD
  • Country: Iran
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Persica Residential Building / Boozhgan Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Cityscape
© Mohammad Hassan Ettefagh

Text description provided by the architects. Persica is an eleven-storey residential building that was handed over to our office after its structure was constructed. It was supposed to take on a conventional appearance similar to most buildings in this region but changed its path along the way and turned into a playful building full of trees. With its green terraces, Persica highlights its presence in the neighborhood and provides its residents with a pleasant environment.

Save this picture!
Persica Residential Building / Boozhgan Studio - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Mohammad Hassan Ettefagh
Save this picture!
Persica Residential Building / Boozhgan Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Mohammad Hassan Ettefagh

The building is located in Iran’s capital, Tehran. A city swallowed up by massive construction with all sorts of pollution that is losing important features such as gardens and public open spaces. Buildings are constructed one after another in different forms and shapes, and the city does not gain enough benefit in return for the lost green spaces. Considering these factors, the decision was made to create a vertical green space spanning multiple floors, offering a solution to the urban environment. This involved integrating additional surfaces with ample depth and thickness into the existing structure, specifically designed for cultivation and tree growth. Due to their resilience and compatibility with this climate, the trees and plants are carefully selected and brought from Hyrcanian forests.

Save this picture!
Persica Residential Building / Boozhgan Studio - Interior Photography, Windows, Handrail
© Mohammad Hassan Ettefagh
Save this picture!
Persica Residential Building / Boozhgan Studio - Image 19 of 23
Plan - 1st to 10th Floors
Save this picture!
Persica Residential Building / Boozhgan Studio - Interior Photography, Windows
© Mohammad Hassan Ettefagh

One of the important and effective aspects of the project was the stream running beside the building, which became part of the design. Typically, such watercourses are inaccessible and abandoned; however, this particular stretch of land has been transformed into a thoughtfully designed public space that also serves as a prepared area for emergencies.

Save this picture!
Persica Residential Building / Boozhgan Studio - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Mohammad Hassan Ettefagh

The building's first floor encompasses a lobby and a gathering hall, while the second floor hosts a gym. The subsequent nine floors each accommodate a single residential unit. The basement levels offer residents parking facilities and a swimming pool.

Save this picture!
Persica Residential Building / Boozhgan Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Mohammad Hassan Ettefagh
Save this picture!
Persica Residential Building / Boozhgan Studio - Image 20 of 23
Elevation 01

Given its location within the city, Persica has a spectacular view of Tehran. While it would remind citizens of the lack of ideal living conditions, it would also provide residents with a peaceful and pleasant space to gaze out over the city.

Save this picture!
Persica Residential Building / Boozhgan Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Cityscape, Facade
© Mohammad Hassan Ettefagh

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Tehran Province, Bookan St, Iran

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Boozhgan Studio
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsIran
Cite: "Persica Residential Building / Boozhgan Studio" 05 Jan 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1011801/persica-residential-building-boozhgan-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Top #Tags