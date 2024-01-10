Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
Save
In-between Pavilion / TAO (Trace Architecture Office) - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeIn-between Pavilion / TAO (Trace Architecture Office) - Exterior PhotographyIn-between Pavilion / TAO (Trace Architecture Office) - Exterior Photography, Stairs, Windows, HandrailIn-between Pavilion / TAO (Trace Architecture Office) - Interior PhotographyIn-between Pavilion / TAO (Trace Architecture Office) - More Images+ 54

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Exhibition Center
Shen Zhen Shi, China
  • Principal Architect: Li Hua
  • Design Team: Li Hua, Ting Xu, Zhengyuan Zhang, Ruoxin Li, Jingyi Zhang, Yicheng Xie, Zhe Wang
  • Curation Design: Diameter Narrative Design
  • Structural & Mep: Bowan Architecture
  • Client: Bureau of Public Works of Shenzhen Municipality Nanshan District
  • Contractor: Shenzhen Vanke Development Ltd.
  • Project Planning: Urban Research Institute of China Vanke, vaLue Design
  • City: Shen Zhen Shi
  • Country: China
In-between Pavilion / TAO (Trace Architecture Office) - Exterior Photography
© Hao Chen

“In-between Pavilion” is TAO's second urban renewal project completed in Nantou Ancient Town, Shenzhen. It is also one of the exhibition galleries of the Diverse Homology Museum complex, narrating the mutual influence between political power and geography of the Pearl River Delta region, centered around Nantou. It was originally a place of high density with two adjacent residential buildings on the site, and public spaces were intensely compressed. Under the interaction of constant renewal, a symbiotic relationship between spaces of different natures and eras is formed. This state of natural symbiosis gives the project a unique aesthetics of chaos and vitality in the Nantou Ancient Town. The site is located on the north side of Nantou Ancient Town in Shenzhen, comprising three different property plots. The autonomous and spontaneous construction in the urban village has resulted in a confined spatial layout and visual occlusion. It will become an important node connecting surrounding public spaces as the site transforms from private residences to a public domain. This shift in identity will prompt the design to respond proactively.

In-between Pavilion / TAO (Trace Architecture Office) - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© TAL
In-between Pavilion / TAO (Trace Architecture Office) - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© TAL
In-between Pavilion / TAO (Trace Architecture Office) - Image 28 of 59
Morphogenetic analysis diagram
In-between Pavilion / TAO (Trace Architecture Office) - Interior Photography, Facade, Windows, Handrail
© Kejia Mei

Transience. Over the years of construction, Nantou Ancient Town presents an active state of rapid change constantly regenerated by temporary and fragmented additions and revisions, reflecting the unique vitality of the urban village. Like an invisible organism, all materials within this domain possess a property of transience and adaptability to organic changes. When intervening in such an uncertain context, the design will break free from a stable and enclosed state, but a pursuit of lightness and flexibility in responding to the transient environment.

In-between Pavilion / TAO (Trace Architecture Office) - Image 33 of 59
Concept diagram

Like a veil, the light and semi-translucent metal mesh façade reveals a subtle and hazy beauty, blurring the boundary between the indoor and outdoor. Ambiguity and order, openness and closure, void and solid coexist and complement each other. The outline of the building varies at different times during the day, these transient changes and possibilities act out in miniature the context of the urban village.

In-between Pavilion / TAO (Trace Architecture Office) - Image 34 of 59
Concept rendering
In-between Pavilion / TAO (Trace Architecture Office) - Image 31 of 59
References ©Jan Vranovský(Left) PAN-PROJECTS(Right)

In-between space. At the street level, the architectural volume disengages from the outer skin by receding, generously yielding space to the city, and allowing physical and visual continuity between East and West. Within the gap between the mass volume and the delicate light metal skin, a space that belongs to both the building and the street is created. Such multifaceted space not only contributes to the urban space but also reflects the diversity of the urban village. Due to the spatial limitations of the urban village, the design utilizes the floor area to the greatest extent. Architectural volumes project further outwards on each higher floor, creating a unique physical rhythm and urban gap space. In terms of structure, the volumes on the east and west sides adopt a frame structural system with inclined columns as supports. Following the overall overhanging logic, the structural framework on the west side is exposed externally, while the support columns on the east side extend into the interior space. The columns in the middle part are concealed within the walls. Different forms of space are thus being created, embodying a sense of lightweight structural aesthetics.

Vertical Promenade. A stair passage is created between the volumes and mesh skin, which becomes a vertical street meandering through the building and gives access to galleries and roof terraces, penetrating the public realm into the perimeter of the building and even the roof. It offers visitors various views of the Nantou Ancient Town at different levels and perspectives. When observed from the city, the moving figures strolling behind the hazy façade also give the building an active and dynamic nature.

In-between Pavilion / TAO (Trace Architecture Office) - Interior Photography, Windows
© Hao Chen

As one of the important protection and utilization projects in Shenzhen Nantou Ancient Town, the design gracefully connects the old and new, contemporary and historical, public and private aspects of Nantou Ancient Town. Meanwhile, it reconstructs the public open spaces and continuously integrates into the organic growth and change of the surrounding environment, bringing a more diverse and vibrant spatial experience to Nantou.

In-between Pavilion / TAO (Trace Architecture Office) - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, Handrail, Deck
© Hao Chen

Project location

Address:China, Guang Dong Sheng, Shen Zhen Shi, Nan Shan Qu, Shen Nan Da Dao, China

TAO - Trace Architecture Office
Materials

GlassSteel

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitExhibition centerChina

Cite: "In-between Pavilion / TAO (Trace Architecture Office)" 10 Jan 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1011794/in-between-pavilion-tao-trace-architecture-office> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Hao Chen

“同源馆· 行政同属 ”展馆 / 迹•建筑事务所（TAO）

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

